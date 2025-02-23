Expand / Collapse search
Costco chairman reveals surprising luxury items that fly off the shelves: 'Affluent people love a good deal'

'Rolex watches, Dom Perignon, 10-karat diamonds' offered at Costco, chairman said

People of all socioeconomic statuses appear to know Costco is the place to turn for deals, whether it be for $1.50 hot dog combos or luxury cars, according to the retailer's chairman Hamilton "Tony" James.

James, who has been a director of the company since 1988, according to his biography on the Costco website, said he loves going to the board meetings because "the company is a great window on what’s going in the world of consumers, what they’re buying or not buying."

He recently said in a Q&A with Chief Executive Magazine that Costco has always kept an eye on the competition while focusing on growth, from the small supermarket next to them in Seattle to retail giants Walmart and Amazon. 

"Since the beginning, we’ve always known we could move anything in volume if the quality was good and the price was great—Rolex watches, Dom Perignon, 10-karat diamonds," James said.

COSTCO GOLD BARS SELLING OUT QUICKLY AS BULLION PRICES RISE: SURVEY

Dom Perignon in Costco

A wide variety of wine, including Dom Perignon champaign at $138.99 per bottle, is available during the grand opening event of the Costco, the main anchor of the Village at Westfield Topanga on Sept. 12, 2015. (John McCoy/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News / Getty Images)

While most of Costco's members are "average-income earners," James noted that "affluent members with two times the average income" allow the business to "do remarkable things."

"A Porsche dealer in Seattle put their cars on the floor of a Costco, and they sold out in a week," James gave as an example. "Affluent people love a good deal."

COSTCO ROLLING OUT GAME-CHANGING NEW FEATURE ON MOBILE APP

costco whole sale with new 1 oz gold bar

Costco began selling gold bars in 2023, and they have made headlines for flying off the shelves.  (Costco / Fox News)

James even addressed the gold bars that have made headlines for quickly selling out.

"I don’t know if affluent people are buying them or just people suspicious of the economy. I’d love to see the demographics on the buyers," he said. 

Costco flour

Kirkland Signature logo, the store brand of Costco stores, on flour bag with visible brand logo and storage instructions, Lafayette, California, June 11, 2024. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Costco reported net sales of $19.51 billion for the retail month of January, which is a 9.2% increase from last year. 