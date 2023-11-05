Expand / Collapse search
Leah Remini lists LA mansion for $12.5M as 'King of Queens' star becomes empty nester

Actress bought home in 2003, originally listed it in 2022 for almost $13 million

"King of Queens" star Leah Remini has put her Los Angeles area home on the market for $12.5 million.

Located in the ultra-private Lockridge Estates of Fryman Canyon, near Studio City, the 10,00-square-foot home sits on more than 1.5 acres of land with an infinity pool, a putting green, outdoor seating areas and a guesthouse that has been repurposed as a fitness space.

In February, Remini revealed that her only daughter had moved into an apartment to start schooling at a new university. She wrote on Instagram that she was a "mess" and crying a lot.

The listing, held by Tomer Fridman and Antonio Bruno of The Fridman Group International, describes the house as a "transitional masterpiece" with "unparalleled luxury living."

The home has six bedrooms, nine baths and a "stately staircase framed by soaring 20-foot ceilings adorned with detailed millwork throughout" upon entry.

A photo of her house inset with a picture of Leah Reimini

Leah Remini is listing her Los Angeles area home for 12.5 million. (Shade Degges/Getty Images / Getty Images)

On the ground floor, there is a formal living and dining area, an office with custom cabinetry and a gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, butler’s pantry and an eat-in breakfast nook.

Backyard view of Leah Remini's home

Remini's home is located in an ultra-private area of Fryman Canyon in the Los Angeles area. (Shade Degges / Fox News)

Interior shot of Leah Remini kitchen

The gourmet kitchen features stainless steal appliances and an impressive island. (Shade Degges / Fox News)

Additionally, there is a more informal den room, and both living spaces feature fireplaces to add to the cozy vibes.

Informal living area in Leah Remini's home

The informal living area, seen here, features a fireplace, as does the more formal one. (Shade Degges / Fox News)

On the second floor, the primary suite features a seating area, dual primary bathrooms with their own closet space, a fireplace and multiple terraces to take in the views of the surrounding canyon.

Interior of Leah Remini bedroom

The primary suite features tons of space and terrace views of the surrounding canyon. (Shade Degges / Fox News)

Interior vanity area of the primary suite in Leah Remini's home

The primary suite has dual bathrooms as well as closet space attached to each. (Shade Degges / Fox News)

There’s also three additional bedrooms on the second floor and a home theater space and dance studio.

Home theater space inside Leah Remini's home

The second floor of the home features a home theater space. (Shade Degges / Fox News)

Dance studio space inside Leah Remini's home

The home also features a dance studio. (Shade Degges / Fox News)

Remini bought the house in 2003 for $3.75 million and first listed it in 2022 for $12,995,000 before dropping the price slightly to $12.5 million in late October this year.