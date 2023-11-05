Leah Remini lists LA mansion for $12.5M as 'King of Queens' star becomes empty nester

"King of Queens" star Leah Remini has put her Los Angeles area home on the market for $12.5 million.

Located in the ultra-private Lockridge Estates of Fryman Canyon, near Studio City, the 10,00-square-foot home sits on more than 1.5 acres of land with an infinity pool, a putting green, outdoor seating areas and a guesthouse that has been repurposed as a fitness space.

In February, Remini revealed that her only daughter had moved into an apartment to start schooling at a new university. She wrote on Instagram that she was a "mess" and crying a lot.

The listing, held by Tomer Fridman and Antonio Bruno of The Fridman Group International, describes the house as a "transitional masterpiece" with "unparalleled luxury living."

The home has six bedrooms, nine baths and a "stately staircase framed by soaring 20-foot ceilings adorned with detailed millwork throughout" upon entry.

On the ground floor, there is a formal living and dining area, an office with custom cabinetry and a gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, butler’s pantry and an eat-in breakfast nook.

Additionally, there is a more informal den room, and both living spaces feature fireplaces to add to the cozy vibes.

On the second floor, the primary suite features a seating area, dual primary bathrooms with their own closet space, a fireplace and multiple terraces to take in the views of the surrounding canyon.

There’s also three additional bedrooms on the second floor and a home theater space and dance studio.

Remini bought the house in 2003 for $3.75 million and first listed it in 2022 for $12,995,000 before dropping the price slightly to $12.5 million in late October this year.