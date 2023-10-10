Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment

'Dirty Dancing' star Patrick Swayze's former California home selling for $4.5M

Late actor, who died in 2009 from pancreatic cancer, purchased ranch in 1980s

close
HGTV host Tarek El Moussa and The Agency founder Mauricio Umansky discuss how building their careers on TV helped them become top real estate agents. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more. video

Celebrity real estate agent says ‘trust’ is most important in volatile market

HGTV host Tarek El Moussa and The Agency founder Mauricio Umansky discuss how building their careers on TV helped them become top real estate agents. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more.

"Dirty Dancing" star Patrick Swayze’s former home in California’s San Fernando Valley is on the market for $4.5 million.

According to the listing from Carolwood Estates, the more than 3,500-square-foot, 1940s California ranch-style home features  three bedrooms and five baths, sitting on four and a half acres at the end of a cul-de-sac behind a private gate.

The listing for Swayze's former estate, known as Rancho Bizarro, says, "An indelible part of Hollywood history, this estate has numerous walking and hiking opportunities, views of the ridgetop, and private, rustic quality of life a short distance from the best parts of Los Angeles."

Inside stands a glassed-in atrium overlooking meadows, trees and the property’s pool as well as covered patios and outdoor dining spaces.

ELIZABETH TAYLOR’S FORMER PALM SPRINGS HOME ON MARKET FOR NEARLY $5 MILLION

A photo of Patrick Swayze's former home inset with a photo of Patrick Swayze

"Dirty Dancing" star Patrick Swayze's southern California ranch is on the market for $4.5 million. (Jeremy Spann/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The realtors also note there is a flex space that can serve as a gym, art studio or dance rehearsal space.

Bedroom inside Patrick Swayze's home

The more than 3,500-square-foot, 1940s California ranch-style home features three bedrooms and five baths. (Jeremy Spann / Fox News)

Interior living space of Patrick Swayze's home

Swayze's former home was purchased in the 1980s by the star and his wife, Lisa Niemi. (Jeremy Spann / Fox News)

Additionally, the property features a guest cottage with a bath. There is also a detached garage.

An additional dwelling unit on Patrick Swayze's ranch

Patrick Swayze's ranch is 4.5 acres and features an additional cottage on the property. (Jeremy Spann / Fox News)

A unique feature of the estate is the equestrian building on the site, fully equipped with 11 horse stalls, a tack room, laundry room, and two grooming stalls. Outside, there is a professionally lit riding arena for practice.

The equestrian building on Patrick Swayze's ranch

Patrick Swayze's estate, Rancho Bizarro, features an equestrian building with 11 stalls. (Jeremy Spann / Fox News)

Rancho Bizarro also comes with space for the resident animals on the property: A pair of goats named Cocoa and Caramel and a pair of ducks named Baby and Johnny, a nod to Swayze’s role in "Dirty Dancing."

Two goats in a pen

Two goats, Cocoa and Caramel, come with the property. (Jeremy Spann / Fox News)

Two ducks sitting under a tree on Patrick Swayze's property

A pair of ducks, named Baby and Johnny after Swayze and Jennifer Grey's characters in "Dirty Dancing," also live on the property. (Jeremy Spann / Fox News)

According to Business Insider, Swayze purchased the home in the 1980s and used it until his death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 at age 57.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

Mansion Global reports that the current owner is a business entity connected to philanthropist and oil heiress Aileen Getty, who purchased the home from Swayze’s widow, Lisa Niemi, in 2015 for $2.9 million.

Aerial view of Patrick Swayze's ranch estate

The listing for Swayze's estate describes it this way: "An indelible part of Hollywood history, this estate has numerous walking and hiking opportunities, views of the ridgetop, and private, rustic quality of life a short distance" from L.A. (Jeremy Spann / Fox News)

Swayze and Niemi were married from 1975 until the actor's death in 2009.

Niemi later married jeweler Albert DePrisco in 2014.

Lisa Niemi and Patrick Swayze pose together

Lisa Niemi and Patrick Swayze were married from 1975 until his death in 2009. (Jean-Paul Aussenard / WireImage / File / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In 2022, she spoke about finding love again after her 34-year-marriage to the "Point Break" star.

"I love Patrick so deeply – and it’s interesting because that hasn’t changed in finding new love," she told "Good Morning America" at the time. "Just because you lose someone doesn’t mean love stops."