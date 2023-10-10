'Dirty Dancing' star Patrick Swayze's former California home selling for $4.5M

"Dirty Dancing" star Patrick Swayze’s former home in California’s San Fernando Valley is on the market for $4.5 million.

According to the listing from Carolwood Estates, the more than 3,500-square-foot, 1940s California ranch-style home features three bedrooms and five baths, sitting on four and a half acres at the end of a cul-de-sac behind a private gate.

The listing for Swayze's former estate, known as Rancho Bizarro, says, "An indelible part of Hollywood history, this estate has numerous walking and hiking opportunities, views of the ridgetop, and private, rustic quality of life a short distance from the best parts of Los Angeles."

Inside stands a glassed-in atrium overlooking meadows, trees and the property’s pool as well as covered patios and outdoor dining spaces.

The realtors also note there is a flex space that can serve as a gym, art studio or dance rehearsal space.

Additionally, the property features a guest cottage with a bath. There is also a detached garage.

A unique feature of the estate is the equestrian building on the site, fully equipped with 11 horse stalls, a tack room, laundry room, and two grooming stalls. Outside, there is a professionally lit riding arena for practice.

Rancho Bizarro also comes with space for the resident animals on the property: A pair of goats named Cocoa and Caramel and a pair of ducks named Baby and Johnny, a nod to Swayze’s role in "Dirty Dancing."

According to Business Insider, Swayze purchased the home in the 1980s and used it until his death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 at age 57.

Mansion Global reports that the current owner is a business entity connected to philanthropist and oil heiress Aileen Getty, who purchased the home from Swayze’s widow, Lisa Niemi, in 2015 for $2.9 million.

Swayze and Niemi were married from 1975 until the actor's death in 2009.

Niemi later married jeweler Albert DePrisco in 2014.

In 2022, she spoke about finding love again after her 34-year-marriage to the "Point Break" star.

"I love Patrick so deeply – and it’s interesting because that hasn’t changed in finding new love," she told "Good Morning America" at the time. "Just because you lose someone doesn’t mean love stops."