Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez’s social media accounts mysteriously go dark, leaves millions of fans confused

'Marry Me' actor's last TikTok post was with husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s social media accounts have mysteriously went dark. 

As the "Marry Me" star boasts 226 million followers on her Instagram account, none of her posts are displayed, and her profile picture is a solid black circle, seen late Tuesday.

With 45.5 million followers on Twitter and 15.4 million followers on TikTok, Lopez’s account on both of these social media platforms still has her previous posts displayed.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK ENGAGED: SEE THE SINGER'S GREEN RING AND THE SPECIAL MEANING BEHIND IT

However, a solid black circle appeared on both profile pictures.

Jennifer Lopez's account blacked out

As Jennifer Lopez boasts 226 million followers on her Instagram account, none of her posts are displayed and her profile picture is a solid black circle, seen late Tuesday.

Celebrities in the past have blacked out their social media accounts ahead of a major announcement, including releases of new projects.

Her millions of fans suspect a new album may be in the works, as the hashtag #JLOiscoming trends on Twitter.

The "Jenny from the Block" singer’s latest TikTok video was shared on Monday. 

Jennifer Lopez at Netflix's Halftime red carpet

Celebrities in the past have blacked out their social media accounts ahead of a major announcement, including releases of new projects. Jennifer Lopez's millions of fans suspect a new album may be in the works, as the hashtag #JLOiscoming trends on Twitter.

She was seen cozying up to her husband and actor, Ben Affleck. 

WHAT IS JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK’S NET WORTH?

The affectionate video had the background sound of a childlike voice that said, "Guys, I did it…I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been."

The caption had the fall leaf emoji, a turkey emoji and a heart to go along with the post. 

JENNIFER LOPEZ ENDING BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH ALEX RODRIGUEZ: REPORT

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez red carpet

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were legally married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 16. They had a short and sweet marriage ceremony at the A Little White Wedding Chapel around midnight.


 

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, were legally married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 16. They had a short and sweet marriage ceremony at the A Little White Wedding Chapel around midnight.

The couple later celebrated their union with a 3-day extravaganza at Affleck's 87-acre Georgia estate in August.

Meanwhile, Lopez’s most recent retweet was from the movie "Shotgun Wedding’s" Twitter account. 

The post was a series of photos from the film, which stars Lopez and actor Josh Duhamel. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 27, 2023.

Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz and more stars will be featured in the movie.