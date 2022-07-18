What is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s net worth?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said "I do" on Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, officially uniting two Hollywood powerhouses and culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades.

On Sunday, Lopez announced their marriage in her newsletter for fans with the heading "We did it." The 52-year-old initially made their engagement public in April in the same newsletter, "On the J Lo." News of their nuptials first spread Sunday after the Clark County clerk’s office in Nevada showed that the pair obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday. The marriage license filing showed that Lopez plans to take the name Jennifer Affleck.

With two high-profile careers ranging in film and music, how much is this couple now worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Lopez is worth a reported $400 million with a salary of $40 million per year.

Lopez, famously born in The Bronx, a borough of New York City, has dominated the stage and screen for nearly 30 years. She started her entertainment career as a Fly Girl dancer on the sketch comedy series "In Living Color." But her big break in acting came in 1997 when she landed her first leading role as late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez in the 1997 biopic "Selena." For her role, Lopez was reportedly paid $1 million, making her the highest-paid Hispanic actress in history.

She followed up this Golden Globe-nominated performance with roles in blockbuster movies "Anaconda" in 1997 (earning her $1 million) and "Out of Sight" (with George Clooney) in 1998 ($2 million). In 2001, Lopez earned $12 million for "The Wedding Planner," in which she starred alongside Matthew McConaughey. Lopez has also starred in commercial hits such as "Maid In Manhattan" (2002) and "Hustlers" (2019).

Just as her movie career took off, Lopez put equal energy into a music career. Since 1998, she has released eight studio albums. She has sold more than 800 million records worldwide, including 40 million albums. She has earned around $95 million from her music career. Lopez has also made a reported $80 million for her five tours over the past two decades. Her Las Vegas residency from January 2016 to September 2018 generated a reported $100 million. Along with her music, Lopez has netted $10 million for producing.

On the TV front, Lopez was featured as a judge for five seasons on the hit show "American Idol." She earned $12 million for the first season, with the salary rising to $20 million in the second season. It's reported that she also has earned an estimated $24 million from YouTube. Lopez also starred in a series of ads for Italian automaker Fiat.

In 1998, Lopez launched her clothing line, swimwear, fragrances and makeup brand (Inglot), and by 2004 it had made her around $300 million, placing her 19th on Fortune magazine's richest people under 40 list. From L'Oreal and Gillette to Gucci and Tous jewelry, she continues lucrative endorsements that have added an estimated $58 million to her bank account.

Lopez has also developed an impressive real estate profile that has boosted her worth. The star has homes in Miami, Los Angeles and New York City that are worth an estimated $97 million. Her primary residence, a Bel-Air mansion, was purchased in 2016 from Sela Ward for $28 million. And there’s a possibility Lopez is expanding. Hello! Magazine noted that she and Affleck were spotted viewing several homes in Los Angeles in recent months as they prepared to unite their blended family.

As for Affleck, he has a reported net worth of $150 million. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, one of his largest acting paychecks – before backend bonuses – was the $15 million he earned for his 2003 film, the appropriately titled "Paycheck."

The actor, who was born in Berkeley, California, moved to Falmouth, Massachusetts, when he was just 3 years old. He and his family later settled in Cambridge, where they immersed themselves in the arts. At age 8, Affleck met Matt Damon, who was two years older than him. The boys took acting classes together, sparking what would become a lifelong partnership as collaborators and friends.

Affleck obtained his first professional acting job when he was just 7 years old for a local independent film. From the ages of 8-15, Ben starred in the PBS children's shows "Voyage of the Mimi" and "Second Voyage of the Mimi," working both in Cambridge and in Mexico, CelebrityNetWorth.com revealed. He then appeared in the ABC after-school special "Wanted: A Perfect Man" and the TV film "Hands of a Stranger" at the ages of 14 and 15.

Affleck kept busy pursuing small roles, including 1991’s "Daddy," 1992’s "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," as well as "School Ties." He appeared as either a bully or jock in projects like "Against the Grain," "Body to Die For: The Aaron Henry Story," "Dazed and Confused" and "School Ties."

It wouldn’t be until 1997’s "Good Will Hunting" that his career skyrocketed. The script for the film started as a 40-page assignment for Damon’s playwriting class at Harvard University. Affleck and Damon teamed up to write the script, which their agent later shopped around at various studios. The screenplay was eventually accepted by Miramax, where the men were given creative control. The screenplay was reportedly sold for $300,000. The film made the duo overnight stars and Affleck won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. In 1998, Affleck and Damon set up Pearl Street Films, a production company. They would later form another production company called LivePlanet.

Affleck, 49, made his mark in several blockbuster films, including 1998’s "Armageddon" and "Shakespeare in Love," also released that same year. He has also appeared in every View Askewniverse film by his pal, director Kevin Smith, including 1999’s "Dogma," 2001’s "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," 2006’s "Clerks II," and 2019’s "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot." Affleck, who has had a passion for working behind the scenes, directed his first film, "Gone Baby Gone," in 2007. He wrote, produced and directed 2010’s "The Town." He produced, directed and starred in 2012’s "Argo," which won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Affleck’s paycheck in Hollywood has increased over the years. The 2000 film "Reindeer Games" earned him $6 million, while 2002’s "Changing Lanes" and "The Sum of All Fears" resulted in $10 million each. While "Daredevil" and "Gigli" were box office bombs, he still obtained $11.5 million and $12.5 million for his roles.

Over the years, Affleck has supported several charities, including the Paralyzed Veterans of America, Eastern Congo Initiative, the A-T Children's Project and Feeding America.

When it came to real estate, Affleck and Lopez spent $17.5 million in 2009 for a home previously owned by producer Brian Grazer. Lopez lived in the property until late 2018, when she and Affleck reportedly sold the mansion to Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine for $32 million. That year, Affleck bought a $19 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades.

Lopez and Affleck famously dated in the early 2000s, spawning the nickname "Bennifer," before rekindling their romance last year. They earlier starred together in 2003′s "Gigli" and 2004′s "Jersey Girl." Around that time, they became engaged but never wed.

Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares three children. They divorced in 2018.

Lopez has been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001-2003. She and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade after their wedding in 2004 and share 14-year-old twins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.