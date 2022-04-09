Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged: See the singer's green ring and the special meaning behind it

It's round two for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck !

On Friday, the multi-hyphenate announced the news in a short video posted to her On the JLo website in which she admired her stunning green engagement ring, whispering "You're perfect."

Lopez, 52, had teased the video earlier on social media. In a video post captioned "Major announcement," the " Marry Me " star said, "So I have a really exciting and special story to share," she giggled, urging fans to go to her website for the news.

The singer's sister Lynda Lopez also shared a close-up shot of the green rock on her Instagram Story, writing, "So this happened…"

The ring appeared to be the same green-hued one she was spotted wearing while out this week in Los Angeles. And it turns out there's a special reason Affleck popped the question with the unique diamond.

In a newsletter Lopez previously posted to her site, the performer explained why the color green is special to her.

"I always say the color green is my lucky color," Lopez, 52, once wrote via People magazine. She referenced her iconic green Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

"Maybe you can remember a certain green dress," she said.

"I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green," she continued.

It's safe to say given JLo's seal of approval, she's adding her new green engagement ring to the list of reasons the color's so special.

Of course, this isn't Lopez and Affleck's first rodeo when it comes to walking down the aisle. The couple first got together in 2002, getting engaged in the same year before postponing their wedding and announcing their split in January 2004.

Lopez's first engagement ring from Affleck was a 6.1-carat pink diamond reportedly worth between $1.2 million and $2.5 million.

Fourth-generation GIA certified gemologist and founder of The Clear Cut, Olivia Landau, revealed to Fox Business on Saturday just how her stunning second ring compares to her first from Affleck.

"The new ring appears to to be around a 5-6-carat fancy green cushion cut diamond set with white diamond side stones that look like trillions. This is actually a very similar style ring to the first engagement ring that Ben proposed with," Landau says.

"Although both rings feature rare fancy colored diamonds, her new green diamond seems to be more mature and edgy versus her original feminine pink diamond," Landau continued.

"Recently, Jennifer mentioned the color green symbolizing many important moments and lucky moments in her life, so it's fitting!"

Landau added that Lopez's pink engagement ring – a three-stone ring with white diamond step cut trapezoids by Harry Winston – would cost approximately $4 million today.

The couple began dating for the second time after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in April 2021 and last month the pair once dubbed "Bennifer" bought a $50 million home in Bel-Air.

Lopez recently reflected on the intense media scrutiny the pair faced when they began dating the first time around.

"It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love," the 52-year-old explained for Rolling Stone’s March 2022 issue. "It was one of the happiest times of my life. But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life."

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck has two daughters and a son with Jennifer Garner.