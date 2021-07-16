Inside the wild $65M mansion Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just toured

Jennifer Lopez is house shopping in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood Holmby Hills with what could be up to a $65 million budget — and Ben Affleck is along for the ride.

The pair were seen on Thursday leaving a tour of a gated 31,500-square-foot mega-mansion, one of at least three potential homes they scouted for Lopez, TMZ reported.

Fans hoped the pair were looking for a new love nest, but Affleck, 48, is just being a "good boyfriend" while Lopez, 51, looks for a new home, according to the outlet.

The Fendi Casa-furnished eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home they were confirmed to have visited is extremely unusual, offering a full medical suite with dental offices and an operating room.

But Lopez might be more interested in the mansion’s other amenities, which include a four-lane bowling alley, a golf simulator, a bar, a hair salon, a movie theater, a wine cellar with tasting room, an indoor pool and a spa with steam shower, according to the listing.

The gated driveway opens to a motor court and a security checkpoint. Upon approaching the house, guests can see the hip-roofed contemporary Mediterranean house. The doorway is set back under an imposing stone entry, photos show.

Inside, the dark polished hardwood floors and steel window frames contrast with the high-ceilinged, light-filled entertaining rooms.

The 1.4-acre lot has a motor court, a separate staff entrance, a four-car garage, a guest house, an outdoor kitchen, a cabana, lush acreage and fountains, according to the listing.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.