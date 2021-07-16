Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Celeb Homes

Inside the wild $65M mansion Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just toured

The pair toured a 31,500-square-foot mega mansion, and at least 2 others

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 16

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Jennifer Lopez is house shopping in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood Holmby Hills with what could be up to a $65 million budget — and Ben Affleck is along for the ride.

The pair were seen on Thursday leaving a tour of a gated 31,500-square-foot mega-mansion, one of at least three potential homes they scouted for Lopez, TMZ reported.

CLAY MATTHEWS LISTS LOS ANGELES ‘FOREVER HOME’ FOR $29.995 MILLION

Fans hoped the pair were looking for a new love nest, but Affleck, 48, is just being a "good boyfriend" while Lopez, 51, looks for a new home, according to the outlet.

The Fendi Casa-furnished eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home they were confirmed to have visited is extremely unusual, offering a full medical suite with dental offices and an operating room.

The Fendi Casa-furnished eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home they were confirmed to have visited is extremely unusual, offering a full medical suite with dental offices and an operating room.

MICHAEL DOUGLAS AND CATHERINE ZETA-JONES LIST NYC HOME FOR $21.5 MILLION

But Lopez might be more interested in the mansion’s other amenities, which include a four-lane bowling alley, a golf simulator, a bar, a hair salon, a movie theater, a wine cellar with tasting room, an indoor pool and a spa with steam shower, according to the listing.

The gated driveway opens to a motor court and a security checkpoint. Upon approaching the house, guests can see the hip-roofed contemporary Mediterranean house. The doorway is set back under an imposing stone entry, photos show.

RED-HOT REAL ESTATE MARKET HOME TO WELL-KEPT SECRETS WITH ‘WHISPER LISTINGS’

Inside, the dark polished hardwood floors and steel window frames contrast with the high-ceilinged, light-filled entertaining rooms.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 1.4-acre lot has a motor court, a separate staff entrance, a four-car garage, a guest house, an outdoor kitchen, a cabana, lush acreage and fountains, according to the listing.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.