Idaho resort town beloved by Kardashians, Mark Wahlberg, Justin Bieber is ideal spot to 'let their hair down'

Nestled in Northern Idaho, a mere 20 minutes from the Washington state line, is a little slice of heaven known as Coeur d'Alene. A welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles due to its seclusion, the location is a favorite among the rich and famous.

Many homes abut the vast, yet private lake, a key selling point for visitors.

"The biggest draw to Coeur d’Alene is definitely the gorgeous lake, which is over 26 miles long," Kara Jeske, a travel adviser for Travelmation and a Coeur d'Alene resident, told Fox News Digital.

"It has attracted more and more tourists the past few years but still has much smaller crowds compared to other highly desired destinations. This is perfect for high-profile clients because they won't be swarmed by fans, and they can get a sense of privacy, especially if they stay at a secluded residence."

Kim Kardashian, who reportedly bought a multimillion-dollar property off the lake in 2020 and has been photographed in the area with her family on multiple occasions, was spotted with sister Khloé cruising on a Jet Ski ahead of the July Fourth holiday.

"People don’t bother celebrities in [Coeur d'Alene] like they do in other places. They can enjoy the beauty of the lake and surrounding areas," Tracy Engbretson, another travel agent for Travelmation, told Fox News Digital. "Locals just aren’t interested in the 'who's who,' which leads to a much more relaxed environment compared to Hollywood. The elite can ‘let their hair down’ and not worry about eyes on them all the time."

Stars, including Lori Loughlin, Justin and Hailey Bieber and Mark Wahlberg, recently spent part of the summer in the gorgeous area.

"Coeur D'Alene has always been a hidden gem. Wealthy people wanting a wonderful summer or even winter getaway — there is great skiing nearby — have built homes on the lake and in town for many, many years, but it’s been much more discovered since COVID," Engbretson explained. "There are properties with big chunks of land where people can escape in a private environment. And it's super close to Spokane. So, there is an easy airport to get in and out of."

Actress Sydney Sweeney, who was raised in the Western state, agrees the location is ideal.

"Coeur d'Alene's really beautiful," Sweeney told Travel + Leisure in April. Of Coeur d'Alene and another city, Schweitzer, Sweeney said, "There's just hikes and nature, and you're outdoors all the time."

"Another hot spot nearby is Gozzer Ranch, which is an exclusive retreat overlooking the lake," Jeske noted. "There is a lavish golf course, activities and private homes where celebrities can truly escape."

Wahlberg and his family have also visited Gozzer, spending time on the lake.

Former "E! News" host Giuliana Rancic and her husband Bill recently built a home there. In 2018, she told Architectural Digest, "This place is really special.

"It’s one thing to see it in pictures, but to actually live in it, be in it and breathe it, it's just an incredible feeling. We are truly creating beautiful memories as a family."