What you can get for $1.2 million in Couer d'Alene, Idaho

A charming Idaho town popular with vacationers is now home to the country’s "hottest emerging housing market" – according to the Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Market Index – but that doesn’t mean it’s too late for you to buy a home there.

Couer d’Alene, Idaho is known for outdoor recreation thanks to its namesake lake and dozens of others that surround it in the mountainous northern Idaho panhandle.

Idaho has seen an uptick in homebuyers from western states including newly-remote workers, vacationers and others seeking a better cost of living, the Journal reported.

George Ratiu, the senior economist at Realtor.com, pointed to the "solid local economy" and the affordability of housing in the area during an appearance on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" this week.

"It has quality of life amenities in spades – from, obviously, the ski resorts, the lake, the natural attractions, a different pace of life," he said.

The median home price in Kootenai County, where Couer d’Alene is located, from the start of the year through March was $440,945, according to the Coeur d’Alene Association of Realtors. That was up 35.7% from the same period in 2020.

Some 680 homes had sold in the county through the end of March, up by 13.3% from a year earlier, according to the Realtors group. And homes were spending an average of just 90 days on the market, down by 15.9%.

With recreation options on the lake, plus other activities like golf, cycling, skiing and a theme park nearby, Couer d’Alene has a lot to offer its residents. Here’s a look at what you can get in Couer d’Alene with a $1.2 million budget:

Sanders Beach - $1.187M

This home sits just a block from a sandy beach on Lake Couer d’Alene.

The 3,495-square-foot home includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Anne Anderson of Lakeshore Realty.

The three-story home features an open floor plan for its living room and eat-in kitchen under a cathedral ceiling.

Two-bedroom suites sit on the second floor. The owner’s suite has French doors connecting to a media room or office and a small covered deck.

Outside, there’s a deck overlooking the terraced, leafy backyard.

Silver Beach - $1.15 million

This custom coastal-style home offers lake views from its large windows.

The home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Brenda Burk of Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty.

The living room, dining room and kitchen all offer lake views.

The entire top floor is dedicated to the owner’s suite, which features 180-degree lake and mountain views from the large bedroom.

The property features tiered decks, a fire pit and a large yard. It also sits within walking distance to the lake and a private dock.

Mountaintop – $1.05 million

This mountaintop home is secluded on 10 acres.

The 4,368-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Brenda Burk of Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty.

Updates have been made throughout the home. The kitchen features an island and a large pantry.

The primary suite’s bathroom has a large jetted tub. The walkout basement level has a bedroom, bathroom, living room and room to add a kitchen, and the listing suggests it could be used as an in-law suite.

The home boasts views of the mountains, Spokane River, Newman Lake and Hauser Lake. It includes a six-car garage.

Bonanza Ranch - $975,000

This home was almost totally rebuilt in 2011.

The 3,984-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Josh Adams of Keller Williams Realty Coeur d'Alene.

The open concept living, dining and kitchen features cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has a large island, commercial gas range and double ovens.

The bedrooms are very large, and the main bathroom features a double vanity and a step-in shower.

The home sits on 1.5 acres. The property also features a detached heated shop, a barn, a fenced yard and pasture, as well as a greenhouse and large garden.