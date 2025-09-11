How much is Charlie Sheen really worth today? From TV’s highest-paid actor to financial struggles: reports

Charlie Sheen's net worth has reportedly fluctuated dramatically over the years, from once holding the title of the highest-paid male actor on American television to seeing his fortune shrink amid addiction struggles and divorces.

The "Two and a Half Men" star, sober for the past eight years, has marked a new chapter with the Tuesday release of his autobiography, "The Book of Sheen," followed by the Wednesday premiere of Netflix documentary, "aka Charlie Sheen."

While Sheen's exact net worth is not clear, one estimate puts the figure at $3 million — a steep decline from the $150 million he reportedly amassed when he starred on "Two and a Half Men," which aired from 2003 to 2015, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

"There was always that voice of doubt, that it was only a matter of time before it all went away, so to enjoy it as heartily as you can," Sheen told People Magazine.

Sheen reportedly earned $1.8 million per episode of "Two and a Half Men" in 2010, securing him as the highest-paid male actor in television history, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In March 2011, he was fired from the sitcom after he made a string of negative comments about series creator Chuck Lorre.

From 2012 to 2014, Sheen starred in FX’s "Anger Management," earning much less per episode but with a backend deal reportedly worth $75 to $200 million. He also launched the "Torpedo of Truth" live tour, earning an estimated $7 million, while his catchphrases like "winning" sparked a trademark battle, People Magazine reported.

Financial struggles have included Sheen’s admission that he had paid out millions of dollars to keep his HIV-positive diagnosis private, a years-long dispute with the IRS over taxes and a 2018 request to reduce child support payments to his ex-wives, according to People Magazine.

In his autobiography, Sheen recalls how the stress of his divorce from actress Denise Richards contributed to a relapse into drug use. The couple married in 2002, and in March 2005, Richards filed for divorce after just under three years of marriage. Sheen later married Brooke Mueller and filed for divorce in November 2010.

In his new Netflix documentary, he also revealed that while he was known for wild parties with women, he "flipped the menu over" and started pursuing romantic relationships with men — which only began after he started smoking crack.

During a Tuesday appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime," Sheen discussed other bombshells revealed in his new memoir and documentary. He recalled playing ping pong against O.J. Simpson and playing basketball with Michael Jordan.

"O.J. beat me in ping pong, but as you read in the book, he was playing with his off hand," Sheen said. "And then when he saw that he was actually facing someone that was pretty competitive, as a 10-year-old, this is 1975, right, he subtly changed paddles and went to his right hand for those last two shots to seal it."

Sheen, who rose to fame with roles in movies including "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Platoon," also claimed Johnny Depp introduced him to cigarettes — a habit Sheen said lasted 33 years.

A spokesperson for Sheen did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.