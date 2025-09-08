Howard Stern returns to SiriusXM show: What to know about his current contract

Radio host Howard Stern announced on Monday that he's staying with SiriusXM after an on-air gag left fans wondering about what's next for the shock jock at the satellite radio company.

Stern is ranked as one of the highest-paid entertainers, with Forbes deeming him the world's highest-paid radio personality, and it's in large part because of the significant contract with SiriusXM that is set to expire in December.

The Radio Hall of Famer most recently signed a five-year, $500 million contract with SiriusXM in 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stern, who proclaimed himself the "King of All Media," began his radio career in Westchester County, New York, at WRNW before moving on to stations in Hartford, Connecticut, and Detroit. By 1985, Stern moved to WNBC in New York City and began syndicating his show nationally. In 1992, he became the first radio personality to be No. 1 in New York and Los Angeles simultaneously.

Stern has a lengthy list of featured guests who have appeared on his show, from rock legends Mick Jagger and Bruce Springsteen to actor George Clooney and talk show host Oprah Winfrey. President Donald Trump also appeared on the show several times in the 1990s and 2000s, though Stern has been vocal about his political disagreements since he was elected.

In 2005, due to concerns over station management and FCC censorship, Stern left terrestrial radio for Sirius Satellite Radio.

On Monday, Stern confirmed that he is staying with SiriusXM following months of speculation about his future with the satellite radio company.

But Stern's show opened with a prank staged by Andy Cohen, who joked that he would replace Stern with a new program called "Andy 100."

Stern did not say whether he renewed his contract with SiriusXM, which is set to expire at the end of 2025.

"Here’s the truth: SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future," Stern said. "They’ve approached me, they’ve sat down with me like they normally do and they’re fantastic."

