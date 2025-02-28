Gene Hackman's acting career spanned four decades: What was his net worth?

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa were discovered deceased earlier this week in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home.

The actor, 95 years old at the time of his death, spent decades working in the movie industry from the 1960s to the early 2000s, helping him achieve an $80 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Some of his most well-known movies include "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven" released in 1971 and 1992, respectively. He earned an Oscar for best actor for the former and one for best supporting actor for the latter.

Hackman pulled in $100,000 from "The French Connection," Celebrity Net Worth reported.

He saw seven-figure earnings from a few other films, with "The Quick and the Dead" and "Lucky Lady" both generating $1.3 million for him and "Superman" providing $2 million, per the outlet.

Hackman acted in television shows and plays, too.

The Oscar-winning actor also penned a handful of novels, two of which he authored by himself. Those books, "Payback at Morning Peak" and "Pursuit," came out in 2011 and 2013, respectively, according to USA Today.

He teamed up with Daniel Lenihan on three other fiction books, the outlet reported.

Multiple Hollywood stars have expressed sorrow in the wake of Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths. His wife, a classical pianist, was 64.

"The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity," Francis Ford Coppola said on social media. "I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution."

"There was no finer actor than Gene," Clint Eastwood told Variety. "Intense and instinctive. Never a false note. He was also a dear friend whom I miss very much."

Antonio Banderas called their deaths a "very sad day for cinema’s family."

"My deepest condolences to friends, family and cinema lovers. RIP," he said on social media.

The couple, found Wednesday, had been dead in their Santa Fe home for some time, with authorities locating Hackman in a mudroom and Arakawa in a bathroom, Fox News Digital reported.

Hackman had owned the 12-acre property in the Hyde Park area near Santa Fe since the ‘80s, according to Realtor.com.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that the estate "likely" had a value of $8 million to $10 million. Other reports have pegged it at $3.8 million.

Hackman owned numerous homes over the years, Realtor.com reported.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the deaths of Hackman and Arakawa.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza told the "Today" show that he was "pretty confident there is no foul play, just based on the lack of evidence of foul play" but was "not ruling that out."

"The autopsy results, the official results will steer us in the right direction," he said. "That could change, obviously, and we’re not ruling that out. This is an open investigation. It’s a couple [of] days old. We’re putting together the timeline, we’re trying to figure out all the evidence … the autopsy is key, and that’s going to take some time."

Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Giang-Paunon, Christina Shaw and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.