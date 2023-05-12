Hollywood actor Brad Pitt launches The Gardener gin, adding to growing business empire

Brad Pitt is adding distiller to his résumé, as the Hollywood actor prepares to launch a new brand of gin.

In his latest business venture, the "Bullet Train" star is partnering with ex-Tanqueray master distiller Tom Nichol and Matthieu Perrin, a French winemaker, to create The Gardener French Riviera Gin.

Pitt, who also owns Château Miraval in Provence — a French winery known for its rosé — joined forces with the Perrin family to launch a luxe skincare line last September.

"Here, in this place blessed by the gods, the earth is tended by the Gardener. The Gardener works in harmony with the shifts of the season, the exchange of warmth and cold, the pleasures of living well," Perrin said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"With the wisdom of experience, the gift of intuition, the whim of experimentation, the Gardener builds a recipe that combines the mystery of nature with the pleasure of knowledge. The Gardener tends earth, time, all the while guarding a way of life that exists nowhere else in the world."

The Gardener Gin is categorized as a London dry-style gin and is distilled in France.

Pitt and Perrin’s new gin is slated to debut during this year’s Cannes Film Festival, but reportedly won’t bow in the U.S. until September.

The news of Pitt’s product launch comes after a series of business projects he’s created throughout the years.

Last fall, the 59-year-old actor released Le Domaine, his gender-neutral skincare brand.

"Le Domaine is not meant to be a celebrity brand," Pitt said in a press release. "It is an anti-aging cosmetics range for every man and woman. I love the idea of a genderless line."

Pitt told British Vogue why he decided to make the skincare line gender-neutral, saying, "I don’t know if it’s just that I believe in being all-inclusive as much as possible? Or maybe it’s about us guys needing help from others in understanding how we can treat our skin better? I mean, I probably got more from my female partners in the past."

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star also bought the 1,200-acre French estate Château Miraval in 2008 for $28.4 million.

Pitt co-owned the winery with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie with the intentions of raising his children at the estate, where the family would also build a business. The couple married on the grounds in 2014 before ending their relationship in 2019.

The pair have been embroiled in the nasty and slow dissolution of their relationship since 2016, when Jolie filed for divorce and for custody of their children.

Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie last summer over a vineyard sale after the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" actor accused her of secretly selling her 50% stake in his beloved business to an alleged Russian oligarch and spirits tycoon.

Pitt called the sale a "vindictive and unlawful" move that he said was spurred by an unfavorable custody ruling.

Pitt and Jolie have six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

