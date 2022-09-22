Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

LIFESTYLE

Brad Pitt releases genderless skin care line with grapes from his vineyard

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are involved in a nasty legal battle over their French winery

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 22

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Brad Pitt has a new business venture up his sleeve with the release of his new skin care brand, Le Domaine.

"Le Domaine is not meant to be a celebrity brand," Pitt said in a news release. "It is an anti-aging cosmetics range for every man and woman. I love the idea of a genderless line."

Pitt told British Vogue why he decided to make the skin care line gender-neutral, saying, "I don’t know if it’s just that I believe in being all-inclusive as much as possible? Or maybe it’s about us guys needing help from others in understanding how we can treat our skin better? I mean, I probably got more from my female partners in the past."

The actor, who owns Château Miraval in Provence, a French winery known for its rosé, joined forces with the Perrin family, who also produce his wine, to create the luxe skin care line.

RUSSIAN OLIGARCH AT CENTRE OF ANGELINA JOLIE, BRAD PITT FRENCH WINERY BATTLE

Brad Pitt For Le Domaine

Brad Pitt's genderless skin care line uses patented ingredients and antioxidants to slow down the skin's aging process. (Le Domaine Skincare / Fox News)

"When the Perrins told me about the research they had conducted with a professor on the antioxidant property of the grapes and leaves, it clicked," Pitt said. "We rapidly moved on with the concept of developing a unique sustainable skin care brand, merging state-of-the-art research with the best natural ingredients."

The winery, which was originally purchased by Pitt and his then-wife Angelina Jolie, has been a source of contention for the exes. 

Although the 58-year-old owns the Château now, which the couple officially purchased in 2012 after leasing the property, Jolie's former company is suing him, alleging he hijacked control of the winery. Pitt is suing Jolie for allegedly selling her shares of the winery without his authorization.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt married in 2014 and share six children. Their heated post-divorce battles have included lawsuits over their French winery. (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Pitt's pricey skin care line, which costs anywhere from $80 to $385, repurposes materials for it's packaging, something that is important to Pitt. 

"I’m a big fan of architecture and design, and I loved the idea of upcycling oak wood from the wine barrels of the Perrin wine estates. We worked with a local designer to create this unique cap for the jars and bottles. It is made in France by craftsmen, and each piece is unique. The result is both minimalist and sensory."

Le Domaine products

The cream and fluid cream are two of the products Le Domaine offers. (Le Domaine Skincare / Fox News)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Pitt credits the creative history of Château Miraval with giving him inspiration to start the line.

He told British Vogue the compound has "always been this hub of creativity. It has so many places within it where you want to sit and think and expand and explore and make beautiful things. … I know there are new products nearly every day that people are trying to launch, but if I hadn’t seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn’t have bothered."