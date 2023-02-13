Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt land on short list of highest paid entertainers of 2022

Brad Pitt earned $100 million last year while Taylor Swift brought in $92 million, according to Forbes

Taylor Swift and Brad Pitt were among the celebrities who landed on Forbes' list of the top 10 highest paid entertainers.

Swift took home $92 million last year while Pitt earned $100 million, according to Forbes.

BRAD PITT RELEASES GENDERLESS SKIN CARE LINE WITH GRAPES FROM HIS VINEYARD

The entire list was as follows:

Genesis – $230 million

Genesis members during Invisible Touch tour

Genesis is an English rock group. (Michael Putland/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The rock group earned income by selling the rights to their music to Concord Music Group. Genesis also spent time touring, bringing in another stream of income.

Sting – $210 million

Sting in concert

Sting sold the rights to his music catalog. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Sting also made his income in 2022 by selling his entire catalog of songs to Universal Music Group.

Tyler Perry – $175 million

Tyler Perry at an event

Tyler Perry owns his own production company. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Tyler Perry receives income from films, TV shows and his production lot that he built in Atlanta. He's also the only billionaire on Forbes' list.

Trey Parker, Matt Stone – $160 million

Creators of South Park

Trey Parker and Matt Stone created "South Park." (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of "South Park," signed a deal with Paramount to continue creating episodes through 2027 for over $900 million.

James L. Brooks, Matt Groening – $105 million

Creators of the simpsons

James L. Brooks and Matt Groening, producer and creator of "The Simpsons." (Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Simpsons" creators James L. Brooks and Matt Groening earned $105 million annually after moving the series' episodes to Disney+ from FX, sources told Forbes.

Brad Pitt – $100 million

Brad Pitt at a premiere

Brad Pitt starred in three films in 2022. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Brad Pitt pumped out films in the last year. In 2022, he starred in "Babylon," "Bullet Train" and appeared in "The Lost City."

He also sold part of his production company Plan B for $113 million following fees, Forbes reported.

Rolling Stones – $98 million

Rolling Stones performing

The Rolling Stones went on tour in 2022. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards' most recent tour brought in $8.5 million a night, Forbes reported. The rock band came in at $98 million.

James Cameron – $95 million

James Cameron at an event

James Cameron is set to create three more "Avatar" sequels. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

James Cameron's earnings came from the premiere of "Avatar: Way of the Water." Forbes reported that the director earned bonuses as the film met specific box office requirements.

Cameron is supposed to create an "Avatar 3," "Avatar 4" and "Avatar 5."

Taylor Swift – $92 million

Taylor Swift at the MTV Awards

Taylor Swift is predicted to earn even more in 2023 with the Eras Tour. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Taylor Swift earns most of her income from record sales, streaming and downloads, according to Forbes. The outlet predicted her 2023 earnings will be even higher as she's set to embark on the Eras Tour.

Sales for the tour crashed Ticketmaster as the site saw a record number of demand for Swift tickets.

Bad Bunny – $88 million

Bad Bunny wins an award

Bad Bunny rose to fame in 2018. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Bad Bunny is relatively new to the music scene. He rose to fame in 2018 after singing alongside Cardi B in "I Like It."

He recently raked in money from two tours: El Último Tour Del Mundo and The World's Hottest Tour.

Bad Bunny is known for songs such as "Tití me Preguntó" and "Me Porto Bonito."

