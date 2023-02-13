Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt land on short list of highest paid entertainers of 2022

Taylor Swift and Brad Pitt were among the celebrities who landed on Forbes' list of the top 10 highest paid entertainers.

Swift took home $92 million last year while Pitt earned $100 million, according to Forbes.

BRAD PITT RELEASES GENDERLESS SKIN CARE LINE WITH GRAPES FROM HIS VINEYARD

The entire list was as follows:

Genesis – $230 million

The rock group earned income by selling the rights to their music to Concord Music Group. Genesis also spent time touring, bringing in another stream of income.

Sting – $210 million

Sting also made his income in 2022 by selling his entire catalog of songs to Universal Music Group.

Tyler Perry – $175 million

Tyler Perry receives income from films, TV shows and his production lot that he built in Atlanta. He's also the only billionaire on Forbes' list.

Trey Parker, Matt Stone – $160 million

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of "South Park," signed a deal with Paramount to continue creating episodes through 2027 for over $900 million.

James L. Brooks, Matt Groening – $105 million

"Simpsons" creators James L. Brooks and Matt Groening earned $105 million annually after moving the series' episodes to Disney+ from FX, sources told Forbes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Brad Pitt – $100 million

Brad Pitt pumped out films in the last year. In 2022, he starred in "Babylon," "Bullet Train" and appeared in "The Lost City."

He also sold part of his production company Plan B for $113 million following fees, Forbes reported.

Rolling Stones – $98 million

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards' most recent tour brought in $8.5 million a night, Forbes reported. The rock band came in at $98 million.

James Cameron – $95 million

James Cameron's earnings came from the premiere of "Avatar: Way of the Water." Forbes reported that the director earned bonuses as the film met specific box office requirements.

Cameron is supposed to create an "Avatar 3," "Avatar 4" and "Avatar 5."

Taylor Swift – $92 million

Taylor Swift earns most of her income from record sales, streaming and downloads, according to Forbes. The outlet predicted her 2023 earnings will be even higher as she's set to embark on the Eras Tour.

Sales for the tour crashed Ticketmaster as the site saw a record number of demand for Swift tickets.

Bad Bunny – $88 million

Bad Bunny is relatively new to the music scene. He rose to fame in 2018 after singing alongside Cardi B in "I Like It."

He recently raked in money from two tours: El Último Tour Del Mundo and The World's Hottest Tour.

Bad Bunny is known for songs such as "Tití me Preguntó" and "Me Porto Bonito."