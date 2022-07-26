Brad Pitt pays $40 million for coastal California castle built in 1918

Brad Pitt added another home to his impressive real estate portfolio with the $40 million purchase of a cliff side castle built nearly 100 years ago in the central California community of Carmel Highlands.

The 58-year-old actor reportedly bought the D. L. James House in an off-market transaction, which was also one of the priciest deals ever closed in the affluent area, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Built in 1918 and designed by famed architect Charles Sumner Greene, the sandstone and granite Mediterranean-style home overlooking the ocean took five years to build.

Fox News Digital contacted Pitt's representative for comment on the purchase.

At one point, the house was called "Seaward" and was last owned by the late Chicago-based hedge fund manager, Joe Ritchie, through the Searock LLC.

Ritchie and wife Sharon purchased the estate in 1999 for $4,590,000.

‘QUEEN OF VERSAILLES’ JACKIE SIEGEL ON BUILDING AMERICA'S LARGEST SINGLE-FAMILY HOME: ‘I’VE GOT TO FIND A WAY'

The D.L. James House is part of the Greene and Greene network of homes, which includes the Gamble House and Blacker House in Pasadena, in addition to the N. Bentz House in Santa Barbara.

Greene was inspired by the location and "built up the outer walls so that they appear to be growing out of the cliffs," according to The Gamble House's website.

Pitt's new home was reportedly designed to mirror Tintagel in Cornwall, England, the birthplace of King Arthur.

CELEBRITY-FREQUENTED CANCHA DE ESTRELLAS LUXURY POLO PROPERTY HITS MARKET FOR $50M

The "Bullet Train" star is known for collecting homes, and has a few properties around the world.

He bought a modest, $1.7 million home in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles in 1994, and also owns a mansion nearby in the Hollywood Hills.

Pitt purchased an 11-acre, oceanfront retreat north of Santa Barbara for $4 million in 2000 after he married Jennifer Aniston. He still owns the beach home, but divorced the former "Friends" star in 2005 after five years of marriage.

He bought the 1,200-acre French estate Château Miraval in 2008 for $28.4 million, and had intentions of raising his children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie at the winery, where the family would also build a business. The couple also married on the grounds in 2014 before calling off their relationship in 2019.

They've recently been involved in a legal dispute after Pitt sued his ex, and accused Jolie of selling her share of Miraval to a Russian businessman without his permission.