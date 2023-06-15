'Gone Girl' star Rosamund Pike slams Goop-style brands: ‘We’re all being conned by the wellness industry’

"Gone Girl" star Rosamund Pike has some opinions about Gwyneth Paltrow’s company Goop and the wellness industry.

Pike makes some satirical fun of the lifestyle brand started by the Oscar winner in her new BBC audio drama, "People Who Knew Me."

"I think we’re all being conned by the wellness industry," Pike told The Guardian. "This idea that it’s no longer enough to be healthy and we have to be ‘well’ is something that needs to be interrogated. Yet it’s so seductive because it’s in pursuit of things that people are ashamed to want, like youth, beauty and fitness.

"#MeToo gave women an opportunity to escape some of the demands put on them. Now, in a way, people are voluntarily flocking back to being controlled but in a different guise, by these wellness claims. It’s politicized our food, politicized our exercise, and I think it’s really dangerous."

Pike also told the outlet she was "emotionally drawn" to the story of "People Who Knew Me," about a woman who uses 9/11 to fake her own death and start a new life in California.

"It’s a remarkable story and one I felt emotionally drawn to. Anyone who’s ever told a lie quickly finds that, in order to support it, you have to tell another, then another," the "Pride and Prejudice" star said.

The Golden Globe winner is also narrating an upcoming podcast about deep-cover Russian spies in America, "Mother, Neighbor, Russian Spy."

"Because I pretend to be other people for a living, I’m very drawn to stories about what it would be like to never break cover," Pike explained.

Paltrow started Goop out of her kitchen in 2008 as a weekly newsletter that was intended for Paltrow's family and friends. Since then, it's become a 200-person enterprise, according to her website.

The private company, which makes its own branded clothing, skin care, fragrance, vitamins and supplements and body product lines — is valued at $250 million, according to various reports.

Goop, and by extension Paltrow, have made headlines over some of the products offered.

In 2008, the company agreed to pay $145,000 in civil penalties over claims its Jade Egg and Rose Quartz Egg could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles and improve bladder control when inserted into the vagina to improve health.

The "Avengers" star’s company has also promoted the controversial bee sting therapy, sold candles called the "This Smells Like My Vagina Candle" and put out pricey gift guides for various holidays.

Pike's "People Who Knew Me" is out now on BBC Sounds, and "Mother, Neighbor, Russian Spy" is available now on Audible.

