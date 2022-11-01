Gwyneth Paltrow releases $900K Goop holiday gift guide; items include 'sex chair' & $420 Gucci dog poop bag

‘Tis the season for Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop holiday gift guide.

The Goop founder unveiled her outrageous items to add to your cart ahead of the holiday season, and this year it featured a nearly $30,000 leather "sex chair" to a $420 Gucci dog poop bag.

Paltrow broke down her annual must-have present list into 10 different categories on her lifestyle website.

The list includes "The Ridiculous but Awesome Gift Guide" to "The Under-$100 Gift Guide," and all fan favorites in between.

Aside from the 50-year-old’s expensive luxury items – which include extravagant getaways to locations such as New Zealand and Asia – shoppers can opt out of high-priced presents and purchase affordable gifts, such as an $18 set of neon toilet paper.

The "Iron Man" actress listed a $28,500 Kiki De Montparnasse "sex chair" as part of her holiday gift guide for 2022. The item, described as a tufted boudoir chaise and a "foundation for fantasy," is crafted from brass and black leather.

Under "The Ridiculous but Awesome Gift Guide," a $420 Gucci waste bag holder is available for purchase for fancy pets.

Other outrageous items included are a $250,000 Ford Bronco, a "naturally cool underground cellar" for 15,900 Euros, and a $2,390 Louis Vuitton surfboard.

If you’re looking to break bread with a loved one, a Gohar satin baguette bag is also available to shoppers for $239.

Those looking to "connect with your higher self" can gift a $299 BEED joint-rolling machine.

For travelers, Paltrow has listed a customizable luxury trailer for a price tag of $339,995. It comes equipped with solar-storing technology, perfect for travelers who want to "get off that grid."

If couples are looking to unwind, they can purchase a two-person full-spectrum infrared sauna for a hefty $8,099 – it's described as "the height of luxury: a personal sauna."

On "The Under-$100 Gift Guide," shoppers on a budget can purchase a $100 Goop Home frypan set or add a few stocking stuffer items, including a NYC-deli cut ornament, and select from a variety of Goop Beauty products.