Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop sued after ‘vagina’ candle allegedly exploded: report

Gwyneth Paltrow’s company Goop is being sued after its "vagina" candle allegedly exploded, according to reports.

Colby Watson, from Texas, is suing Goop in a class-action lawsuit, TMZ reported.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Watson bought the $75 "This Smells Like My Vagina Candle" from Goop’s website in January and lit it for the first time in February.

However, after burning it for about three hours, the candle reportedly exploded, TMZ reported. According to the lawsuit, the candle had been sitting on a level surface with nothing nearby and no drafts in the room.

After the explosion, the room reportedly filled with smoke, according to TMZ.

In a statement provided to FOX Business, a spokesperson for Goop said the lawsuit is unfounded.

"We’re confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product," the spokesperson said. "We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell. Here, Heretic—the brand that supplies the candle— has substantiated the product’s performance and safety through industry standard testing."

According to TMZ, the lawsuit is clear that Watson was aware of the candle’s "limited warning," which advises against burning the candle for more than two hours.

However, the lawsuit reportedly says that Goop should warn that the "vagina" candle "could cause significant injuries when it explodes," TMZ reported. Watson also reportedly claims that the candle is "inherently dangerous," according to the outlet.

Watson is reportedly suing Goop for breach of warranty and product liability, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Watson is seeking $5 million in damages.