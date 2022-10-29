Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk says Ye, formerly Kanye West, reinstated to Twitter before he took over platform

'They did not consult with or inform me,' Musk said of Ye's reinstatement

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is back on Twitter but the platform’s new CEO Elon Musk said he had no role in his return.

Ye was previously suspended from Twitter after the platform claimed a series of controversial comments he made earlier this month violated their terms of service. He has subsequently remained off the platform but his profile appeared to be active on Friday.

"Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me," Musk said in a tweet after a user tweeted to him, "So why did you restore already Kanye West's account? Twitter should not be a platform to spew racism and antisemitism." 

A split photo of the Twitter logo with Kanye West

In this photo illustration, the Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile phone with a photo of Kanye West shown in the background on October 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk, also the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, assured, however, that "anyone suspended for minor and dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail."

ELON MUSK TWEETS 'THE BIRD IS FREED' AFTER FINALIZING $44 BILLION ACQUISITION

"Comedy is now legal on Twitter," he added in another tweet.

Within Musk’s first 24 hours of becoming the CEO of Twitter, after finalizing a $44 billion acquisition for the platform Thursday, he fired some senior staff.

He also announced a new moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints," although he said "no major content decision or account reinstatements will happen" before it convenes.

Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City.  (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images)

Ye's most recent tweets are from Oct. 8, when he commented on cancel culture and protests in Iran.

SPOTIFY WON'T REMOVE KANYE 'YE' WEST'S MUSIC DESPITE CONDEMNING ANTISEMITIC REMARKS

"Iranian youth are leading a revolution against 44 years of dictatorship. The world needs to support them and honor their courage," he wrote just before midnight.

About 30 minutes earlier, Ye asked: "Who do you think created cancel culture?"

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Kanye West is seen on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.   | Getty Images

The tweets were liked by 344,000 and over 415,000 people, respectively, and were some of the first he made on Twitter after he was banned from Instagram the day before over antisemitic comments. 

Elon Musk, among others, welcomed him back to Twitter.

"Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" Musk tweeted to Ye on Oct. 8.