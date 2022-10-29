Elon Musk says Ye, formerly Kanye West, reinstated to Twitter before he took over platform

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is back on Twitter but the platform’s new CEO Elon Musk said he had no role in his return.

Ye was previously suspended from Twitter after the platform claimed a series of controversial comments he made earlier this month violated their terms of service. He has subsequently remained off the platform but his profile appeared to be active on Friday.

"Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me," Musk said in a tweet after a user tweeted to him, "So why did you restore already Kanye West's account? Twitter should not be a platform to spew racism and antisemitism."

Musk, also the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, assured, however, that "anyone suspended for minor and dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail."

"Comedy is now legal on Twitter," he added in another tweet.

Within Musk’s first 24 hours of becoming the CEO of Twitter, after finalizing a $44 billion acquisition for the platform Thursday, he fired some senior staff.

He also announced a new moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints," although he said "no major content decision or account reinstatements will happen" before it convenes.

Ye's most recent tweets are from Oct. 8, when he commented on cancel culture and protests in Iran.

"Iranian youth are leading a revolution against 44 years of dictatorship. The world needs to support them and honor their courage," he wrote just before midnight.

About 30 minutes earlier, Ye asked: "Who do you think created cancel culture?"

The tweets were liked by 344,000 and over 415,000 people, respectively, and were some of the first he made on Twitter after he was banned from Instagram the day before over antisemitic comments.

Elon Musk, among others, welcomed him back to Twitter.

"Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" Musk tweeted to Ye on Oct. 8.