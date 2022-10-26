Spotify won't remove Kanye 'Ye' West's music despite condemning antisemitic remarks

Spotify this week condemned antisemitic comments made be Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, but said the platform would not remove his music.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told Reuters Ye’s comments, including that he would go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," were "just awful" but said he didn’t violate the company’s anti-hate policies because none of the remarks were made on Spotify.

He said Ye’s label Def Jam would have to request to have the music pulled.

"It's really just his music [on Spotify], and his music doesn't violate our policy," Ek told Reuters. "It's up to his label, if they want to take action or not."

ADIDAS ENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH KANYE WEST OVER ANTISEMITIC COMMENTS

The pressure on streaming platforms like Spotify to remove his music comes as companies such as Adidas and Gap have ended their relationships with his fashion brand Yeezy following the remarks, which were made on social media in the last few weeks.

Ye also wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Oct. 3 fashion show in Paris. His talent agency CAA has dropped him as well and MRC Entertainment shelved a finished documentary about the rapper-turned-designer.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," Adidas said in a statement. "Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

His music can still be found on Apple Music and YouTube Music.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Def Jam also condemned Ye’s statements, saying, "There is no place for antisemitism in our society" but hasn’t asked for the removal of his music.

Spotify stood by top podcaster Joe Rogan earlier this year when artists like Neil Young began removing their music from the platform after accusing Rogan of putting out coronavirus misinformation on his show. Rogan later said he would try to have more balanced information on his show.