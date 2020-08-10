Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's former home sells for $32.5M: Report

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's former home has sold again -- this time for a reported $32.5 million.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 12,000 square foot Beverly Hills mansion, which the former couple lived in while they were married, recently sold in an off-market deal.

The stars, who tied the knot in 2000, purchased the property in 2001 for $13.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Times reports the pair renovated and expanded the home before they got divorced in 2005.

They sold the house the following year for about $28 million, the Times reports, citing the book "Wallace Neff: Master Architects of Southern California 1920-1940."

According to the Times, the 5-bedroom, 13-bathroom estate hit the market last year for $56 million and had a price of $44.5 million before it was taken off the market in March.

The home boasts a sunken tennis court, a swimming pool, an updated kitchen and two wet bars. There is also a screening room, which was added when Aniston, 51, and Pitt, 56, were there, according to the Times

The house was built in 1934 and designed by Wallace Neff.