Amber Heard may still be driving Tesla Elon Musk gave her while they were dating

Amber Heard was recently spotted driving what is believed to be the Tesla that Tesla founder Elon Musk gave her while they were dating.

Shortly after her tumultuous marriage to Johnny Depp ended in 2017, Heard and the SpaceX CEO made their relationship public. By August 2017, they took to Instagram to announce that they had called it quits. While they were dating, Musk gave her a black Tesla Model S valued at roughly $80,000 as a gift. And she's apparently still driving it.

Heard was spotted out and about recently on an unseasonably cold day in Los Angeles running errands in the car.

She sported a black shirt, black jacket and light blue high-waist jeans while being photographed returning from a trip to the store in what appears to be her Tesla gift.

ELON MUSK NAMED TIME'S 'PERSON OF THE YEAR' FOR 2021

While no one expected her to give up the car just because her relationship with Musk ended in 2017, it is surprising that she feels comfortable driving it given that it was previously reported that she believed it was bugged with a listening device by the billionaire while they were dating.

During her contentious court battle with Depp in 2018, The Daily Mail cited court documents in which Heard's friend, Jennifer Howell, recalled Heard’s late mother, Paige, saying her daughter was paranoid that Musk bugged the car and was often controlling of her throughout their relationship.

TESLA'S MUSK SAYS HE IS ‘THINKING OF’ QUTTING HIS JOBS

Neither Musk nor Heard ever addressed the situation publicly and seemingly split on amicable terms at the time.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The actress wrote on Instagram that although she and Musk had ended their romance, they "care deeply for one another and remain close." Heard said at the time that she is going through "difficult, very human times."

A rep for Heard did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.