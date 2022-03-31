Biden plan to tap US oil reserve an attempt to 'flail and deflect': Marc Short

Marc Short, executive director of the Coalition to Protect American Workers and former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, joined "Mornings with Maria" Thursday to discuss the implications of Biden doubling down on green energy policies outlined in the 2023 budget. During his appearance, Short argued that America's energy crisis is of Biden's "own making" and tapping into the U.S. oil reserves is the administration's attempt to "flail and deflect."

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION MAY RELEASE A MILLION BARRELS OF OIL DAILY FROM US RESERVES: REPORT

MARC SHORT: The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is there for national emergencies, and this is a crisis of the president's own making in partnership with the radical environmentalists and the Democrat Party today and their relentless war on producing oil and gas domestically. The reality is it was only a couple of years ago under the Trump-Pence administration, that America was exporting more oil than it was importing for the first time in 75 years. We've totally reversed those policies. And so I think that this temporary relief is not going to be long-lasting.

The international supply and demand is in such a place that prices are going to continue to rise. And so it's a clear attempt by the Biden administration to try to flail and deflect. But, think about this for a second… a million barrels a day. We basically consume about 20 million barrels a day, so about five percent. The reality is that the projections for Keystone Pipeline is we would have been importing just under a million barrels a day from Canada's tar sands. So his cancelation of the Keystone Pipeline actually is only being offset here by tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. And if he actually does this for the days he said -- up to 180 days -- we'll have the lowest reserves we've had since the 1980s. This is a crisis of the administration's own making.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW