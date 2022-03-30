Biden administration may release a million barrels of oil daily from US reserves: report

The Biden administration is mulling a plan to release around a million barrels of oil each day for several months from U.S. reserves amid high gasoline prices, according to a report.

The plan, as reported by Bloomberg News is an effort to relieve some inflation associated with rising gasoline prices and combat other supply shortages that partly stem from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The "total release may be as much as 180 million barrels" over time, the report stated.

A White House official did not deny the report but refused to confirm it.

