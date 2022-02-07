Russia-Ukraine conflict unearths Biden’s Afghanistan exit: ‘Weakness does arouse evil,’ Marc Short says

Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, discussed the rise of U.S. adversaries in the wake of Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal arguing that "weakness does arouse evil" during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Monday.

MARC SHORT: You know, also as it relates to Bagram and the withdrawal and surrender in Afghanistan, you know, I recall the intelligence community pleading with the administration to say, even if you withdraw, please allow us to hold on to Bagram Air Base because there's so many counterterrorism missions that we can conduct out of this base. And the Biden administration clearly didn't listen to what the intelligence community asked, and I think it puts American national security at a huge detriment.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE: ARMY, PEOPLE 'READY FOR DETERRENCE', UKRAINE DEFENSE CHIEF SAYS: LIVE UPDATES

I think that unfortunately, weakness does arouse evil and what we've seen from this administration and their surrender in Afghanistan is that now other leaders are going to want to test the medal of America's leadership. And I don't think that Putin, for instance, is really that concerned about what Joe Biden is going to do or what his resolve is if he were to go into Ukraine. So I think you're going to see us tested on many fronts, and I think it is a direct result of the way that the administration surrendered and eventually withdrew from Afghanistan.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: