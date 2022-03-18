Pence group pushes US energy independence in second phase of $10M ad campaign

FIRST ON FOX: Former Vice President Mike Pence has launched a second ad within his policy organization's $10 million campaign targeting Democratic lawmakers and demanding support for America's energy independence amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Pence's advocacy and policy group, Advancing American Freedom (AAF), launched its first ad on March 7, the day before President Biden announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil and gas.

A new ad, "Another Terrible Mistake," launched Thursday in various states and media markets across the U.S. and is focused on the larger theme of restoring American energy independence.

PENCE GROUP LAUNCHES $10M AD BUY PUSHING AMERICAN ENERGY PRODUCTION AMIND RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE

"Before Russian bombs began killing innocent Ukrainians, Joe Biden made a horrific decision, caving to the far lefts radical climate agenda, stopping America’s keystone pipeline, cutting oil production, and dramatically increasing our dependence on foreign energy," the ad says.

"Instead of replacing Putin’s oil with American energy, liberals have now made us dependent on longtime enemies, Venezuela and Iran."

A senior aide to Pence told Fox News Digital that the targeted Democratic lawmakers in the new ad include Colin Alred of Texas, Jared Golden of Maine, Kurt Schrader of Oregon, Lizzie Fletcher and Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Chrissy Houlahan and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, Tom O’Halleran of Arizona, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Sharice Davids of Kansas, Teresa Leger Fernandez of New Mexico, Val Demings, Darren Soto, and Charlie Crist of Florida, Raphael Warnaco of Georgia, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Catherine Masto of Nevada, and John Tester of Montana.

"It’s time for President Biden to demonstrate American strength by restarting the Keystone Pipeline, restoring oil and natural gas leases, and issuing sanctions and imposing embargoes on all oil and gas exports from Russia," said Pence in a statement accompanying the $10 million campaign announcement.

"In order to set the United States back on a path of energy independence, we need Congress to stand up to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and stand up for American Energy," Pence said.

President Biden canceled the U.S. Keystone XL pipeline as one of his first actions as president. In light of the new ban on Russian oil and skyrocketing gas prices, members of Congress are asking for Biden to reinstate the pipeline and open other methods of domestic energy production.

In addition, Biden administration has also not said whether it will lift its ban on new oil and gas leases to alleviate gas prices.

BIDEN'S CLIMATE AGENDA ‘CREATED THE PERFECT STORM FOR PUTIN,’ REPUBLICANS SAY

"We need a federal government that understands the importance of responsible domestic oil and gas development as the foundation of an all-of-the-above energy strategy – a strategy that also includes biofuels, nuclear, and renewables," said Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D. "As we’re seeing here and around the globe, energy security is also a matter of national security."

While announcing the ban on Russian oil on March 8, Biden said: "Americans have rallied to support the Ukrainian people and made it clear we will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war."

The president also warned that the ban would cost American families, as gas prices continue to rise around the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Kelly Laco, Brooke Singman and Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.