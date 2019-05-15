Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal laudable, but approach silly: US deputy energy secretary

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette agrees with President Trump that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal is a hoax.

“I think the goals of the Green New Deal are laudable -- everyone wants a cleaner environment,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday. “The approach however that they use is frankly silly.”

The Trump administration believes the best way to create a environment is through an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy, he added.

“The president has directed us to approach energy with an all-of-the-above strategy, which we know works because we're seeing the emissions in the United States go down,” he said.

Brouillette said carbon emissions dropped 14 percent between 2005 and 2017.