Yellen warns that US will hit debt limit next week

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday warned the U.S. will hit its debt limit on Jan. 19 and that unless Congress takes swift action, the government could be unable to pay its bills as early as June.

In a letter addressed to the big four congressional leaders, Yellen said the Treasury Department will begin deploying so-called extraordinary measures to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its obligation.

The emergency moves should give Congress until at least early June to raise or suspend the country's current $31.4 trillion borrowing limit, she said.

"I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," Yellen wrote in the letter. "Failure to meet the government’s obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans and global financial stability."

"Extraordinary measures" the Treasury takes include a range of items such as halting contributions to certain government pension funds, suspending state and local government series securities and borrowing from money set aside to manage exchange rate fluctuations, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The debt ceiling is the legal limit on the total amount of debt that the federal government can borrow on behalf of the public.

If the U.S. failed to raise or suspend the debt limit, it would eventually have to temporarily default on some of its obligations, which could have serious and negative economic implications. Interest rates would likely spike, and demand for Treasurys would drop; even the threat of default can cause borrowing costs to increase, according to the CRFB.

While the U.S. has never defaulted on its debt before, it came close in 2011, when House Republicans refused to pass a debt-ceiling increase, prompting rating agency Standard and Poor's to downgrade the U.S. debt rating one notch.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.