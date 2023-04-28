Wisconsin train crash aftermath captured in dramatic drone video

Drone footage from the scene of the train derailment in Wisconsin shows train cars toppled and wreckage partially submerged in the Mississippi River.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway train was traveling near De Soto, Wisconsin, when it derailed Thursday, spilling cargo but ultimately avoiding disaster.

BNSF, one of the largest commercial railroads in the country, is owned by Berkshire Hathaway.

"Two of the three locomotives and 10 cars carrying freight of all kinds were involved. Two containers went into the Mississippi River; neither contained hazardous materials. Some of the containers derailed on shore contained paint and lithium-ion batteries," BNSF told FOX Business in a statement.

The company added, "Boom has been placed in the area as a precautionary measure, but the volumes involved don't pose a risk to the river or nearby communities. BNSF personnel are on the scene and working closely with local and state agencies."

The accident occurred at approximately 12:15pm on Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisconsin, who sits on the House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, released a statement on the matter.

"My staff was just made aware of a train derailment in our District south of the Lansing Bridge in Ferryville," his office tweeted. "We have begun to coordinate with BNSF, FEMA, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the state and national Departments of Transportation, Crawford County officials, and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-2), whose District may also be impacted, to get answers on what occurred."

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tweeted that he was monitoring the situation and was getting regular updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Department of Natural Resources and state emergency management officials.

A Minnesota town outside of Minneapolis was ordered to evacuate last month after a BNSF train carrying "a form of ethanol" and "a corn syrup liquid" derailed and caught on fire.

