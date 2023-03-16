Berkshire-owned railway says train that derailed in Arizona was carrying corn syrup, not hazardous material

The train that derailed in western Arizona Wednesday was hauling corn syrup, rather than hazardous material, as was initially reported.

The train, operated on BNSF Railway, ran off the tracks near the California border around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

"BNSF Railway can confirm that a train carrying corn syrup derailed near Topock in western Arizona, close to the California border on March 15, at approximately 7:40 pm local time," the railway told FOX Business.

"There were no injuries as a result of the derailment and preliminarily reports indicate there are no hazardous materials involved," continued BNSF, which is owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

"Approximately eight cars are reported to be derailed. The main track is blocked and an estimated time for reopening the track is not available. The cause of the incident is under investigation," BNSF Railway added.

The Arizona derailment is only the latest in a series of railway safety problems in recent months.

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Alabama on Mar. 9, just hours before Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw appeared before Congress.

Most notably, East Palestine, Ohio, is still grappling with the fallout of a train derailment that released over a million gallons of hazardous materials into the local ecosystem.