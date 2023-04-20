CSX train derails near Chicago, crushing several vehicles: reports

A CSX train derailed near Chicago, crushing multiple vehicles.

Between 13 and 15 cars came off the tracks in the accident in Blue Island, Illinois, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to law enforcement.

"CSX appreciates the swift response of the local first responders. Safety is our top priority as we work to clear the crossings impacted by the incident and fully restore the area," CSX said.

The derailed train cars crushed several vehicles near the crash, according to ABC7.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation by the company and local authorities.

CSX reported that there were no injuries or fatalities.

Additionally, the train was not carrying hazardous materials, and no leaks or spills have been documented.

"It has been confirmed there were no hazardous material spills at the sight of the derailment," the Blue Island Police Department said late Wednesday.