Wawa plans to open up new locations in Georgia by 2024

A popular gas station food chain is making its way to the peach state.

The New Jersey-based gas station chain Wawa plans to open up throughout Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company said it would open up at least one store in Georgia and additional 20 stations in the years to come.

The announcement was made on Wednesday following the chain's success in other southern states such as Alabama and Florida. Stations will also be opened in North Carolina by the same year.

"Our continued expansion plans will allow us to reach more customers with our quality fresh food, beverages and community support friends and neighbors," said John Poplawski, a Wawa executive of real estate, in a statement. "Expanding to Georgia is a natural extension from the Florida Panhandle, and we look forward to serving more communities along the East Coast."

WAWA TO OPEN FIRST FREESTANDING DRIVE-THRU IN PENNSYLVANIA

By the end of 2022 will have opened 54 new stores while currently operating in 978 locations across the country. Currently, neither North Carolina nor Georgia has a Wawa store.

The company did not specify the location of the new Georgia store. Other popular foods such as Whataburger have already opened several locations in the state's capital.

WAWA LAUNCHING BEYOND MEAT BREAKFAST SANDWICHES AT CONVENIENCE STORES NATIONWIDE

Founded in 1803 in New Jersey, Wawa has been a staple for the eastern United States for decades and has locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.