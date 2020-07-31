Wawa launching Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches at convenience stores nationwide

Eating plant-based is becoming more convenient for Americans.

Wawa, the Pennsylvania-based chain of convenience stores, will roll out Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches in its stores nationwide Monday, Aug. 10.

The Sizzli Breakfast Sandwich features Beyond breakfast sausage -- with ingredients like peas and brown rice made without GMOs, soy and gluten -- egg and cheese on a bagel. Eaters can also customize orders with Beyond breakfast sausage like breakfast bowls, burritos or bagel sandwiches.

The new meatless menu item is on sale at 650 Wawa stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Marland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., and will launch in all 220 stores in Florida next month.

The market for alternative meat continues to sprout up in mainstream restaurants and fast-food chains and is heating up the breakfast category. Last year, Beyond Meat rolled out breakfast sandwiches at Dunkin' made with its plant-based sausage. The alternative meat company is also available at restaurant chains such as Starbucks, Del Taco and Bareburger.

And the plant-based category is competing with some of the biggest meat producers in the country. Grocery chain Kroger recently began selling plant-based products like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat alongside real beef products and found sales were higher when shelved next to real meat.

Retail sales for plant-based foods in the U.S. have increased by 11 percent compared to last year, according to the latest data from the Plant-Based Foods Association and the nonprofit Good Food Institute.

