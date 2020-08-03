Wawa to open first freestanding drive-thru in Pennsylvania

Welcome to the Wawa… of the future.

The popular chain of convenience stores along the East Coast announced that it will be opening its first freestanding drive-thru store in Pennsylvania. The company plans on having the location open by the end of the year, according to a press release.

The drive-thru location will open in Falls Township, which is located in Lower Bucks County. The new building will still utilize the brand’s “trademarked canopy,” Wawa said in the press release.

“Wawa continues to test new store concepts with this latest drive-thru format, providing an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle," said Terri Micklin, Wawa’s director of construction. "It is critical to provide new ways to access Wawa, increase convenience and provide new options for service.”

Customers will be able to use “state-of-the-art technology" to order food and beverages for either drive-thru or curbside pickup, the company said. The drive-thru location will serve Wawa’s popular value meals, combo meals, coffee and other specialty beverages.

“We are hoping to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as we continue to explore alternatives for longer term application to our stores post-COVID-19,” said Micklin. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Falls Township officials, who are providing us with the approvals and support of this newly designed store format that will be of benefit to the community.”

Construction is scheduled to begin August 2020 and the company has set a target opening date for December 2020.