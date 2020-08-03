Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Wawa to open first freestanding drive-thru in Pennsylvania

Location will still feature brand's iconic canopy

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 1

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Welcome to the Wawa… of the future.

Continue Reading Below

The popular chain of convenience stores along the East Coast announced that it will be opening its first freestanding drive-thru store in Pennsylvania. The company plans on having the location open by the end of the year, according to a press release.

In a press release, Wawa announced plans to open its first freestanding drive-thru location. (iStock)

The drive-thru location will open in Falls Township, which is located in Lower Bucks County. The new building will still utilize the brand’s “trademarked canopy,” Wawa said in the press release.

WAWA LAUNCHING BEYOND MEAT BREAKFAST SANDWICHES AT CONVENIENCE STORES NATIONWIDE

“Wawa continues to test new store concepts with this latest drive-thru format, providing an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle," said Terri Micklin, Wawa’s director of construction. "It is critical to provide new ways to access Wawa, increase convenience and provide new options for service.”

TEXAS' FIRST DRIVE-THRU STRIP CLUB HAS 2-SONG LIMIT

Customers will be able to use “state-of-the-art technology" to order food and beverages for either drive-thru or curbside pickup, the company said. The drive-thru location will serve Wawa’s popular value meals, combo meals, coffee and other specialty beverages.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“We are hoping to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as we continue to explore alternatives for longer term application to our stores post-COVID-19,” said Micklin. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Falls Township officials, who are providing us with the approvals and support of this newly designed store format that will be of benefit to the community.”

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Construction is scheduled to begin August 2020 and the company has set a target opening date for December 2020.