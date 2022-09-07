Verizon survey: Financial fears grow among small business owners with inflation top of mind

EXCLUSIVE: The latest Verizon Business survey found a growing number of small business owners are worried about their financial security with inflation cited as their biggest headache.

And a majority say business is not better than it was a year ago.

The annual State of Small Business poll conducted by Morning Consult and released Thursday shows rising prices remain decision-makers' prime concern, with more than 82% of respondents expressing worries over inflation.

Verizon's survey also found that, of owners polled last month, 72% said they are concerned about their own financial security, up from 66% last year and 67% in August 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS BUSINESS OWNER ON NAVIGATING CRIME SPIKE, INFLATION: ‘IT’S DEFINITELY AN UPHILL BATTLE'

Supply chain woes remain a pain point too, particularly for certain industries, Verizon found.

Keeping up inventory levels and fulfillment schedules was cited as a concern of 72% of respondents from the food and beverage industry, 69% of bars and restaurants and 62% of retailers.

Concerns over cybersecurity climbed markedly over the past year among small businesses as well, with 55% citing viruses and cyber risk as a worry compared to 31% in 2021.

IS INFLATION COOLING OFF? IT DEPENDS WHERE YOU LIVE

That might explain why respondents said technology investments were the last to be cut, with only 29% saying such expenses were or could be on the chopping block compared to lesser priorities such as employee events (59%) or operational investments (39%).

In this tight labor market, some 80% of small businesses said they have not laid off employees over the past year, and 87% said they have not had to cut their employees' wages.

But 61% of business owners said they had invested in technologies over the past two years aimed at better serving customers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The data also pointed to disappointment in some small business owners' expectations.

Although 68% of decision-makers forecast that their shops would be doing better this year than last, less than half (46% ) reported that business has improved.

While optimism for the future is lower in 2022 than it was in 2021, a majority (56%) of small businesses said they believe business will be better a year from now.