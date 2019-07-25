US manufacturers must fill 500K jobs to compete globally: NAM president Jay Timmons

President Trump has met with more than 300 companies and organizations pledging to create training opportunities for more than 12 million workers.

“We have the greatest companies anywhere in the world. We make the best jets, and fighters, and missiles, and we make the best of everything,” the president said during a White House event on American workers Thursday.

The U.S faces a skilled-labor shortage of more than half a million unfilled jobs in the manufacturing sector, according to the National Association of Manufacturers.

Jay Timmons, NAM president, said the impact of a skilled-labor shortage could negatively impact America’s economic position in the world.

“We've got to fill those if we are going to really be able to continue and succeed in the world economy,” he said on FOX Business’ “After the Bell” shortly after meeting with the president.

Manufacturers pledged to train nearly 1.2 million American workers over the next five years.

“We want to fill those jobs and we want to make sure that the people are already in manufacturing are upskilled to be able to futureproof their careers,” Timmons said.

Trump participated in an event celebrating the one-year creation of the Pledge to America’s Workers initiative. The group is led by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Russ and senior adviser Ivanka Trump.