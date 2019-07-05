Where are all of the jobs? These sectors added the most in June

Job growth in the U.S. rebounded: In June, the U.S. economy added a whopping 224,000 jobs, far more than the 160,000 initially expected by economists.

Continue Reading Below

The better-than-expected number eased some fears about an impending economic slowdown after disappointing growth in the private sector last month (employers added just 102,000 jobs, falling short of expectations of 140,000).

And while wage growth remained relatively flat -- average hourly earnings rose by 6 cents to $27.90, while earnings only increased 3.1 percent from the year-ago period -- the fact remains that hiring is on the upswing.

“The time remains ripe for workers looking to change jobs,” said Robert Frick, a corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. “The opportunity is there for higher wages and to find new jobs with the increasing number of companies that are offering training along with jobs, so workers can improve their skill sets along with their paychecks.”

Here’s a look at the sectors that saw the most growth in job creation:

Advertisement

Professional and business services: The industry added 51,000 jobs in June, following measly growth in May of 24,000. In the first half of 2019, growth has averaged about 35,000 per month, compared with an average monthly gain of 47,000 last year.

Health care: With 35,000 jobs added, health care saw the second-largest addition in jobs last month. Over the course of the past year, health care added, in total, 403,000 jobs. Most of the job growth in June, however, took place in two areas: ambulatory health care services (19,000) and hospitals (11,000).

Transportation and warehousing: This sector added 24,000 jobs in June, and 158,000 over the past 12 months. In June, job growth took place among couriers and messengers, with 7,000 added, and air transportation, with 3,000 added.

Construction: The industry continued its upward trend over the past year, with 21,000 new jobs created in June, in line with its average gain during the past year.

Manufacturing: Manufacturing ticked up slightly in June, with 17,000 jobs created, after four months of essentially no change. So far this year, job growth in manufacturing has averaged 8,000 per month, compared with an average of 22,000 per month last year. In June, employment increased in computer and electronic products -- which added 7,000 jobs -- and in plastics and rubber products, which created upward of 4,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Meanwhile, other sectors, such as mining, wholesale trade, retail, information, financial activities, leisure and hospital and government showed little change in June.