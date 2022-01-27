US economy surged 6.9% in the fourth quarter before omicron impact

The U.S. economy accelerated more than expected in the final three months of the year, helping the nation record its best year for growth in nearly four decades before the highly contagious omicron variant dampened consumer spending and further strained the global supply chain.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, grew by 6.9% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from October through December, the Commerce Department said in its first reading of the data Thursday.

Refinitiv economists expected the report to show the economy had expanded by 5.5%.

But the headline figure often obscures the whole picture because the Commerce Department calculates the GDP on a quarter-over-quarter basis as if that level of growth were sustained for a full year; in times of huge swings up or down, it can exaggerate both the decline in growth and the subsequent rebound.

Looking at the quarterly data, the nation's GDP grew about 1.7% from the third to the fourth quarter, compared with an increase of just 0.6% between the second and third quarters, marking a substantial uptick as businesses reopened and Americans spent down their savings following the delta surge this summer and fall.

