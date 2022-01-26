Fed signals interest rate hike could come 'soon' as inflation rages
The Fed shed light on its plans to tighten policy as it combats inflation
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it could "soon" raise interest rates for the first time in three years, paving the way for a March liftoff as policymakers seek to keep prices under control and combat the hottest inflation in nearly four decades.
Although central bank officials left rates unchanged during their two-day, policy-setting meeting this week, they indicated broad support to begin aggressively normalizing policy – including hiking rates from near-zero as soon as March – amid growing concern over the rapid increase in consumer prices. The rate increase would mark the first since December 2018.
"With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, the committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate," the Fed's post-meeting statement said.
FED STATEMENT, INFLATION UPDATE AND POWELL PRESSER: LIVE UPDATES
Economic projections show that every Fed official has penciled in at least one rate hike next year – a considerable shift from September, when half of the central bankers believed interest rate increases were not warranted until at least 2023. Officials now project rates to stand at 0.9% at the end of 2022, 1.6% at the end of 2023 and 2.1% at the end of 2024.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.