UAW holds off on expanding strikes against Detroit's Big Three, cites progress with automakers

Automotive News executive editor Jamie Butters discusses the expansion of the UAW strikes and its impact on car buyers. video

UAW president Shawn Fain has been nothing but surprising throughout process: Jamie Butters

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain touted the union's progress in contract negotiations with Detroit's Big Three automakers on Friday in an address to members, and did not name any new targets in its ongoing strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Fain was expected to lay out the UAW's next moves in his latest announcement on Facebook, after escalating the strike during his past two weekly addresses.

UAW president Shawn Fain speaks at rally

United Automobile Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain speaks as members and their supporters gather in Warren, Michigan, on August 20, 2023. The union ramped up its incremental strike against the Big Three again on Friday. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The UAW launched a simultaneous but limited strike against all three automakers on Sept. 15, and has vowed to increase strike targets at any automaker that is not making sufficient progress in contract talks from the union's perspective.

The union named new facilities to strike at against GM in both prior updates, but spared Ford in the first escalation and Stellantis dodged the second.

Fain signaled Wednesday that a single automaker would be spared from strike escalation this week, once again. In a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, he likened the Big Three's CEOs to contestants on "The Bachelor," teasing his Friday announcement and telling people to tune in and "see who gets the rose!"

This is a breaking story that will be updated.