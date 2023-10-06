UAW holds off on expanding strikes against Detroit's Big Three, cites progress with automakers

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain touted the union's progress in contract negotiations with Detroit's Big Three automakers on Friday in an address to members, and did not name any new targets in its ongoing strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Fain was expected to lay out the UAW's next moves in his latest announcement on Facebook, after escalating the strike during his past two weekly addresses.

The UAW launched a simultaneous but limited strike against all three automakers on Sept. 15, and has vowed to increase strike targets at any automaker that is not making sufficient progress in contract talks from the union's perspective.

The union named new facilities to strike at against GM in both prior updates, but spared Ford in the first escalation and Stellantis dodged the second.

Fain signaled Wednesday that a single automaker would be spared from strike escalation this week, once again. In a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, he likened the Big Three's CEOs to contestants on "The Bachelor," teasing his Friday announcement and telling people to tune in and "see who gets the rose!"

