Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

United Airlines

Two United Airlines planes make contact at Boston’s Logan Airport, prompting FAA investigation

Incident happens after ‘close call’ between JetBlue flight, Learjet there last week

close
Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., calls on airlines to stop hiding fees and disclose the full price of tickets upfront on 'The Big Money Show.' video

Airline transparency: Rep. Josh Gottheimer announces new airline agenda

Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., calls on airlines to stop hiding fees and disclose the full price of tickets upfront on 'The Big Money Show.'

The Federal Aviation Administration tells FOX Business it has launched an investigation Monday after two United Airlines planes made contact at Boston’s Logan International Airport. 

The incident at Logan happened about a week after a "close call" between a JetBlue flight and a Learjet there, which has prompted a separate FAA probe. 

"As a tow tug was pushing it back from the gate at Boston Logan International Airport, the right wing of United Airlines Flight 515 struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 around 8:30 a.m. local time this morning," the FAA said regarding Monday’s incident. 

"Both aircraft were Boeing 737s that were scheduled for departure," the FAA added. "The FAA will investigate." 

FAA INVESTIGATING ‘CLOSE CALL’ BETWEEN JETBLUE FLIGHT, LEARJET AT BOSTON AIRPORT 

United Airlines plane at Boston's Logan Airport

A United Airlines plane is parked at Boston Logan International Airport on April 23, 2019. Two United planes made contact there Monday morning while preparing for departure, the FAA said. (Daniel Slim/AFP via / Getty Images)

Massport, the airport’s owner, told FOX Business that the plane was being towed by United staff when the collision occurred. 

A photo shared on social media by a passenger onboard showed one plane's wing touching the tail of the other. 

"Hey United our plane crashed, but it’s just a fender bender," the user wrote. 

AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGER ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY URINATING ON ANOTHER FLYER DURING NEW YORK-INDIA FLIGHT 

JetBlue planes in Boston, Massachusetts

JetBlue planes at Logan Airport on April 5, 2022. The FAA is also investigating a "close call" involving a JetBlue flight at the airport last week. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via / Getty Images)

United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business. 

Last week, the FAA said it was investigating a "close call" between a Learjet and a JetBlue flight Monday evening at Logan Airport. 

In a statement to FOX Business, the FAA, citing a preliminary review, said "the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway."       

United airlines passengers

Passengers wait for their luggage after arriving on a United Airlines flight to Chicago in December 2022. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

"An air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to line up and wait on Runway 9 while the JetBlue Embraer 190 landed on Runway 4-Right, which intersects Runway 9," the FAA said. "The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll instead." 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS  

The statement added that the "pilot of the JetBlue aircraft took evasive action and initiated a climb-out as the Learjet crossed the intersection." 