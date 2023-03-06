Two United Airlines planes make contact at Boston’s Logan Airport, prompting FAA investigation

The Federal Aviation Administration tells FOX Business it has launched an investigation Monday after two United Airlines planes made contact at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

The incident at Logan happened about a week after a "close call" between a JetBlue flight and a Learjet there, which has prompted a separate FAA probe.

"As a tow tug was pushing it back from the gate at Boston Logan International Airport, the right wing of United Airlines Flight 515 struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 around 8:30 a.m. local time this morning," the FAA said regarding Monday’s incident.

"Both aircraft were Boeing 737s that were scheduled for departure," the FAA added. "The FAA will investigate."

Massport, the airport’s owner, told FOX Business that the plane was being towed by United staff when the collision occurred.

A photo shared on social media by a passenger onboard showed one plane's wing touching the tail of the other.

"Hey United our plane crashed, but it’s just a fender bender," the user wrote.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

Last week, the FAA said it was investigating a "close call" between a Learjet and a JetBlue flight Monday evening at Logan Airport.

In a statement to FOX Business, the FAA, citing a preliminary review, said "the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway."

"An air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to line up and wait on Runway 9 while the JetBlue Embraer 190 landed on Runway 4-Right, which intersects Runway 9," the FAA said. "The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll instead."

The statement added that the "pilot of the JetBlue aircraft took evasive action and initiated a climb-out as the Learjet crossed the intersection."