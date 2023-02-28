Expand / Collapse search
JetBlue

FAA investigating 'close call' between JetBlue flight, Learjet at Boston airport

FAA says Learjet took off 'without clearance' at Logan International Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration says it is investigating a "close call" between a Learjet and a JetBlue flight that unfolded Monday evening at Boston’s Logan International Airport. 

In a statement to FOX Business, the FAA, citing a preliminary review, said "the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway." 

"An air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to line up and wait on Runway 9 while the JetBlue Embraer 190 landed on Runway 4-Right, which intersects Runway 9," the FAA said. "The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll instead." 

The statement added that the "pilot of the JetBlue aircraft took evasive action and initiated a climb-out as the Learjet crossed the intersection." 

JetBlue planes in Boston, Massachusetts

JetBlue planes are seen at Boston Logan International Airport on April 5, 2022. The FAA says it is investigating a "close call" involving a JetBlue flight that landed at the airport Monday night. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

 Flight data shows the JetBlue plane -- which was coming from Nashville, Tennessee -- eventually arrived at 7:13 p.m. local time.  

Learjet 60XR jet parked on tarmac

The FAA says the Learjet took off Monday night without clearance. Shown here is a Bombardier Learjet 60XR parked at an air show in France in 2009. (Antoine Antoniol/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The FAA says the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. 

JetBlue Embraer 190 plane flying

The JetBlue Embraer 190 plane, like the one shown above, landed about 15 minutes after the incident Monday in Boston, the FAA said. (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

JetBlue did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday from FOX Business. 

"The FAA will determine the closest proximity between the two aircraft as part of the investigation," the agency also said in their statement. 