TSA to conduct trainings after man allegedly threatens passengers on flight with box cutter

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Sunday it will conduct extra training for some of its employees after a Tampa-bound Frontier Airlines flight was diverted to Atlanta because a disruptive passenger was threatening other travelers with a box cutter.

TSA said employees failed to identify a second box cutter on the passenger’s possession during screening. Normally passengers’ items are screened using CT technology, which creates a 3-D image that can be rotated 360 degrees for a "thorough analysis," TSA said.

"Following review of the incident, including closed-circuit television (CCTV), the image review capabilities of the CT were not fully used," TSA Southwest said.

During screening of his property, one box cutter was discovered, TSA Southwest said. The visible blades were removed from the box cutter and provided back to the passenger. According to TSA, the items should have been placed in checked bags or voluntarily abandoned.

The passenger’s backpack containing the other box cutter and the remainder of the traveler’s property were screened for explosives, but the box cutter was not discovered, TSA Southwest said.

The Frontier Airlines flight left from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Friday evening with a final destination of Tampa International Airport when the passenger was found in possession of the box cutter.

"When he went to go to the bathroom, the passenger in the window seat looked at me and said, ‘Hey he has a knife and he told me he was threatening to stab people, we need to say something to somebody,’" Hoffman told WLWT-News. "So I went up and talked to the flight attendants in the front of the airplane and let them know like this guy has a box knife and he’s been telling us he wants to stab people."

The plane was rerouted and landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the passenger was arrested. Airline officials said the passenger did not injure anyone during the flight. The passenger has not been identified by police.

TSA said its employees involved in this incident have been placed in a training status for remediation on CT image review and physical search procedures. The agency said it is also conducting shift briefs on the incident for all CVG and State of Kentucky employees, with reminders on the proper disposition of box cutters and other prohibited items during searches.

Statewide refresher training is being scheduled for CT image review, with emphasis on the use of image rotation and manipulation tools for optimal detection, TSA Southwest said.

Nationally, the agency said it will issue a shift brief for all screening employees on this incident, with reminders on use of the technology tools and prohibited items.

