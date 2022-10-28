Expand / Collapse search
Video shows terrifying scenes from South American nightmare flight

Passengers scream as thunder and lightning rock LATAM Airlines flight, forcing plane to make emergency landing

A LATAM Airlines flight from Santiago, Chile, to Asunción, Paraguay, was hit with severe turbulence. (@guillegomezc76 via SPECTEE /TMX) video

LATAM Airlines plane heavily damaged in flight from Chile to Paraguay

A LATAM Airlines flight from Santiago, Chile, to Asunción, Paraguay, was hit with severe turbulence. (@guillegomezc76 via SPECTEE /TMX)

Horrifying scenes from an international flight in South America were captured on video when a severe storm caused serious damage to the plane. 

Dozens of airline passengers lived through a nightmare flight as severe turbulence rocked LATAM Airlines Flight LA1325 from Santiago, Chile, to Asunción, Paraguay. 

Latam Airlines plane nose damaged, forced to make emergency landing

A Latam Airlines plane is pictured after an emergency landing at Silvio Pettirossi International Airport in Luque, Paraguay, on Oct. 27, 2022. (NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Videos show lighting flashing and passengers screaming as the plane barreled on through the storm. There were 48 people on board. 

A LATAM Airlines flight from Santiago, Chile, to Asunción, Paraguay, was hit with severe turbulence. (@latamarapy / BON VOYAGED /TMX) video

Flight from Chile to Paraguay rocked by severe turbulence

A LATAM Airlines flight from Santiago, Chile, to Asunción, Paraguay, was hit with severe turbulence. (@latamarapy / BON VOYAGED /TMX)

The pilots were forced to make an emergency landing in Asunción, according to Paraguay's aviation authority. Officials said the plane's nose was shattered, and the windshield had small cracks, Reuters reported

"This issue is under investigation, both on the DINAC side and on the side of the airline," said Félix Kanasawa, the head of Paraguay's National Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DINAC).  

LATAM Airlines Paraguay said in a statement that "severe weather conditions" forced the pilots to make an emergency landing. 

"Both passengers and crew are in good condition," the airline said. 