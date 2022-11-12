Frontier Airlines flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger found in possession of box cutter

A Frontier Airlines flight originally going to Tampa, Florida, was diverted to Atlanta after a passenger on board was found in possession of a box cutter.

The Frontier Airlines flight left from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Friday evening with a final destination of Tampa International Airport when the passenger was found in possession of the box cutter, airline officials told FOX 13.

When the plane landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, officials took the passenger into custody.

Airline officials said the passenger didn't injure anyone during the flight.

Passengers on the Frontier Airlines flight were put up in hotels in Atlanta and a flight to Tampa was scheduled for Saturday morning.

The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement that an internal investigation is underway after the passenger was found with a box cutter.

"TSA takes its role in transportation security very seriously. The situation with the Frontier flight is under investigation with the US Attorney’s Office, as they are the lead federal agency in this matter. TSA has started an internal review of the incident by viewing CCTV, airport security checkpoint processes/operations and will continue to provide updates as they are available. TSA can confirm that blades are prohibited in the cabin, but allowed in checked luggage," the statement read.