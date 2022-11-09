Expand / Collapse search
Airlines

JetBlue passenger arrested after allegedly masturbating on two-hour flight

'Not something you expect flying home,' one fellow passenger says

A passenger on a JetBlue flight from New York City to Detroit was arrested after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating on the domestic flight. 

"There was chatter what had happened when we were on the plane," Chris Farina, a FOX 2 Detroit employee who happened to be on the flight, said of the incident. "The talk was he exposed himself and now find out it was a little more than that."

"It’s not something you expect flying home," he added. 

The incident reportedly unfolded on Monday evening during a two-hour flight from Kennedy Airport to Detroit. 

Jetblue joined bidding war in April

A JetBlue airliner lands at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 25, 2022. (Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Three Metro Airport police officers boarded the plane and within seconds, they were escorting a guy off the plane," Farina said of the scene once they touched down in Michigan. 

A JetBlue spokesperson told Fox News Digital that crew members were alerted to an "incident involving potentially inappropriate behavior by a customer." Crew members responded by notifying law enforcement and even moving some passengers who were seated near the man. 

Salt Lake City International Airport passengers

Passengers walk through an airport on Oct. 27, 2020.  (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer / AP Newsroom)

"The safety of our customers and crew members is JetBlue’s first priority, and we will support law enforcement in this case. Further inquiries should be directed to authorities," the airline said in comment to Fox News Digital. 

The unnamed man was hit with federal misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges, according to Fox 2. 

A JetBlue Airways kiosk at New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport

Travelers check-in at a JetBlue Airways kiosk at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, New York. (Reuters/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department told the New York Post that the man was taken into custody and handed over to the FBI.

JetBlue and security at the airport did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 