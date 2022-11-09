JetBlue passenger arrested after allegedly masturbating on two-hour flight

A passenger on a JetBlue flight from New York City to Detroit was arrested after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating on the domestic flight.

"There was chatter what had happened when we were on the plane," Chris Farina, a FOX 2 Detroit employee who happened to be on the flight, said of the incident. "The talk was he exposed himself and now find out it was a little more than that."

"It’s not something you expect flying home," he added.

The incident reportedly unfolded on Monday evening during a two-hour flight from Kennedy Airport to Detroit.

"Three Metro Airport police officers boarded the plane and within seconds, they were escorting a guy off the plane," Farina said of the scene once they touched down in Michigan.

A JetBlue spokesperson told Fox News Digital that crew members were alerted to an "incident involving potentially inappropriate behavior by a customer." Crew members responded by notifying law enforcement and even moving some passengers who were seated near the man.

"The safety of our customers and crew members is JetBlue’s first priority, and we will support law enforcement in this case. Further inquiries should be directed to authorities," the airline said in comment to Fox News Digital.

The unnamed man was hit with federal misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges, according to Fox 2.

The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department told the New York Post that the man was taken into custody and handed over to the FBI.

JetBlue and security at the airport did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.