Trump slams New York, Cuomo for 'ridiculously high taxes' and 'harassing' his businesses

President Trump lashed out at New York and its Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday over the state’s high taxes and a hostile business climate.

In a series of tweets the president alleged Cuomo was using the state attorney general for his own purposes, which included “harassing” all of his businesses.

He also said that it is no surprise people and businesses are “fleeing New York in record numbers,” since the state has “ridiculously high taxes.”

During a press conference on Monday, Cuomo responded to the president's tweets saying he has reduced taxes in New York.

He also clarified that he doesn't appoint the attorney general.

Cuomo also said if the president wants to blame someone for high taxes in New York, he should "look in the mirror," likely referring to changes to the tax code implemented via the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

New York is one of the high-tax states that has been hurt by a $10,000 cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed that while Florida (which charges no state income tax) received more movers than any other state last year, New York's outflows to the Sunshine State were the highest – 63,772 people. New York had the third-largest outflows of any state, with 452,580 people moving out within the past year.

Earlier in the day, Trump congratulated legislators in New Jersey for passing a $38 billion budget that did not include Gov. Phil Murphy’s pet tax project, which would have raised taxes on people with more than $1 million.

A fight over the so-called millionaire’s tax threatened to cause the New Jersey state government to shut down, but Murphy said late last week he would not let that happen. While he praised the budget as a “victory for the working class,” he also lamented that it lacked “tax fairness.”

Trump also said New York and other high-tax states should rethink their tax laws.