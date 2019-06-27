Sanders: Taxes will rise for middle-class Americans to pay for Medicare-for-all

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said middle-class taxes would rise if he implements some of the social programs he has proposed.

Continue Reading Below

During the second Democratic debate in Miami on Thursday, Sanders reluctantly admitted that in order to pay for some of his proposals – including Medicare-for-all – middle-class Americans would pay more in taxes.

He added, however, that people would enjoy lower health care costs.

Sanders recently unveiled a proposal to eliminate about $1.6 trillion worth of student debt. The plan would also remove tuition at public colleges and universities. He expects to pay for that proposal through a tax on trades of bonds, stocks and derivatives a direct aim at Wall Street.

Advertisement

Sanders has also proposed an expansion of the estate tax.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

When asked whether Democrats should have to explain how they would pay for every one of their proposals, California Sen. Kamala Harris questioned why the Republicans weren’t asked the same question when they passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“Working families need support and need to be lifted up,” Harris said, adding that the U.S. economy is not working for everybody. A theme that was prominent during the first night of these debates.