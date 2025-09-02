Treasury Department releases official list of jobs eligible for 'no tax on tips' deduction
Eight industry categories span from food service to home repair workers under Trump administration policy
The Treasury Department unveiled its list of jobs that will be covered by the Trump administration's "no tax on tips" policy under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).
President Donald Trump made "no tax on tips" a key pledge during his campaign last year and worked with Republican lawmakers to include a provision in OBBBA to address that promise.
The law created a deduction of up to $25,000 for qualified tips received by tipped workers, which will be in place from 2025 through 2028 unless Congress acts to extend it.
As part of the process, the Treasury Department was required to develop a list of eligible occupations who were customarily compensated with tipped income prior to the enactment of OBBBA.
A source familiar with the process confirmed to FOX Business the Treasury Department's review sorted more than 60 tipped jobs into eight industry categories. Here's a list of those categories and professions that will be eligible for the deduction on tipped income:
Beverage & Food Service
- Bartenders
- Wait staff and dishwashers
- Food servers at non-restaurants, like hotels or residential care facilities
- Dining room, cafeteria and bartender attendants and helpers
- Chefs, cooks and bakers
- Food preparation workers
- Host staff at restaurants, lounges and coffee shops
Entertainment & Events
- Dancers, musicians and singers
- Disc jockeys outside of radio who work at clubs, parties and other events
- Entertainers and performers, like comedians and street performers
- Digital content creators, like streamers, podcasters and social media influencers
- Ushers, lobby attendants and ticket takers
- Locker room, coatroom and dressing room attendants
- Gambling dealers, cage workers, change persons and booth cashiers
- Gambling and sports book writers and runners
Hospitality & Guest Services
- Baggage porters and bellhops
- Concierges
- Hotel, motel and resort desk clerks
- Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Home Services
- Home maintenance, repair and cleaning workers
- Home landscaping and groundskeeping workers
- Electricians
- Plumbers
- Heating and air conditioning mechanics and installers
- Locksmiths
- Roadside assistance workers
Personal Services
- Personal care workers like personal care aides and house sitters
- Private event planners
- Private event and portrait photographers, and videographers
- Event officiants for weddings and funerals
- Pet caretakers
- Tutors
- Nannies and babysitters
Personal Appearance & Wellness
- Skincare specialists
- Massage therapists
- Barbers, hairdressers, hairstylists, cosmetologists and shampooers
- Manicurists and pedicurists
- Makeup artists and eyebrow threading and waxing technicians
- Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors
- Tattoo artists and piercers
- Tailors, shoe and leather workers and repairers
Recreation & Instruction
- Golf caddies
- Self-enrichment teachers, like art and dance instructors
- Recreational and tour pilots
- Tour guides and escorts
- Travel guides
- Sports and recreation instructors, like tennis teachers
Transportation & Delivery
- Parking and valet attendants
- Taxi and rideshare drivers and chauffeurs
- Shuttle drivers
- Goods delivery people
- Personal vehicle and equipment cleaners
- Charter bus drivers
- Water taxi operators
- Rickshaw, pedicab and carriage drivers
- Home movers