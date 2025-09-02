Treasury Department releases official list of jobs eligible for 'no tax on tips' deduction

The Treasury Department unveiled its list of jobs that will be covered by the Trump administration's " no tax on tips " policy under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

President Donald Trump made "no tax on tips" a key pledge during his campaign last year and worked with Republican lawmakers to include a provision in OBBBA to address that promise.

The law created a deduction of up to $25,000 for qualified tips received by tipped workers, which will be in place from 2025 through 2028 unless Congress acts to extend it.

As part of the process, the Treasury Department was required to develop a list of eligible occupations who were customarily compensated with tipped income prior to the enactment of OBBBA.

A source familiar with the process confirmed to FOX Business the Treasury Department's review sorted more than 60 tipped jobs into eight industry categories. Here's a list of those categories and professions that will be eligible for the deduction on tipped income:

Beverage & Food Service

Bartenders

Wait staff and dishwashers

Food servers at non-restaurants, like hotels or residential care facilities

at non-restaurants, like hotels or residential care facilities Dining room, cafeteria and bartender attendants and helpers

Chefs, cooks and bakers

Food preparation workers

Host staff at restaurants, lounges and coffee shops

Entertainment & Events

Dancers, musicians and singers

Disc jockeys outside of radio who work at clubs, parties and other events

Entertainers and performers, like comedians and street performers

Digital content creators, like streamers, podcasters and social media influencers

Ushers, lobby attendants and ticket takers

Locker room, coatroom and dressing room attendants

Gambling dealers, cage workers, change persons and booth cashiers

Gambling and sports book writers and runners

Hospitality & Guest Services

Baggage porters and bellhops

Concierges

Hotel, motel and resort desk clerks

and resort desk clerks Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Home Services

Home maintenance , repair and cleaning workers

, repair and cleaning workers Home landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Electricians

Plumbers

Heating and air conditioning mechanics and installers

Locksmiths

Roadside assistance workers

Personal Services

Personal care workers like personal care aides and house sitters

Private event planners

Private event and portrait photographers, and videographers

Event officiants for weddings and funerals

Pet caretakers

Tutors

Nannies and babysitters

Personal Appearance & Wellness

Skincare specialists

Massage therapists

Barbers, hairdressers , hairstylists, cosmetologists and shampooers

, hairstylists, cosmetologists and shampooers Manicurists and pedicurists

Makeup artists and eyebrow threading and waxing technicians

Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Tattoo artists and piercers

Tailors, shoe and leather workers and repairers

Recreation & Instruction

Golf caddies

Self-enrichment teachers, like art and dance instructors

Recreational and tour pilots

Tour guides and escorts

Travel guides

Sports and recreation instructors, like tennis teachers

Transportation & Delivery

Parking and valet attendants

Taxi and rideshare drivers and chauffeurs

drivers and chauffeurs Shuttle drivers

Goods delivery people

Personal vehicle and equipment cleaners

Charter bus drivers

Water taxi operators

Rickshaw, pedicab and carriage drivers

Home movers